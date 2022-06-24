BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2022--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

 

RECORD/

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX DATE

DATE

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund – Class A Shares (PACAX)

$0.0130 per share investment income

7/18/22

7/20/22

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)

$0.0220 per share investment income

7/18/22

7/20/22

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)

$0.0300 per share investment income

7/18/22

7/20/22

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)

$0.0170 per share investment income

6/28/22

6/30/22

 

7/27/22

7/29/22

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund – Class A Shares (PHYIX)

$0.0210 per share investment income

7/21/22

7/25/22

 

 

Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX)

$0.0140 per share investment income

7/21/22

7/25/22

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX)

$0.0330 per share investment income

7/18/22

7/20/22

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)

$0.0410 per share investment income

7/18/22

7/20/22

 

