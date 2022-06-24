BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2022--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
RECORD/
PAYMENT
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
EX DATE
DATE
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund – Class A Shares (PACAX)
$0.0130 per share investment income
7/18/22
7/20/22
Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)
$0.0220 per share investment income
7/18/22
7/20/22
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)
$0.0300 per share investment income
7/18/22
7/20/22
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)
$0.0170 per share investment income
6/28/22
6/30/22
7/27/22
7/29/22
Putnam High Yield Fund – Class A Shares (PHYIX)
$0.0210 per share investment income
7/21/22
7/25/22
Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX)
$0.0140 per share investment income
7/21/22
7/25/22
Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX)
$0.0330 per share investment income
7/18/22
7/20/22
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)
$0.0410 per share investment income
7/18/22
7/20/22
PUTNAM SHAREHOLDERS CONTACT: 1-800-225-1581
