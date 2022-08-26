BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

Ex Date   Regular Distribution Per Share    

Fund

Record Date

 

Pay Date

 

Class B

 

Class C

 

Class M

 

Class R

 

Class Y

 

Class R5

 

Class R6

 

Class R3

 

Class R4

           
Putnam George Putnam Balanced Fund8/26/2022 8/30/2022 

PGEBX

 

PGPCX

 

PGEMX

 

PGPRX

 

PGEYX

 

PGELX

 

PGEJX

 

N/A

 

N/A

Investment Income:

 

0.0000

 

0.0020

 

0.0150

 

0.0270

 

0.0540

 

0.0470

 

0.0590

 

N/A

 

N/A

           
Putnam Global Income Trust8/26/2022 8/30/2022 

PGLBX

 

PGGLX

 

N/A

 

PGBRX

 

PGGYX

 

PGGDX

 

PGGEX

 

N/A

 

N/A

Investment Income:

 

0.0110

 

0.0110

 

N/A

 

0.0150

 

0.0190

 

0.0200

 

0.0210

 

N/A

 

N/A

           
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund8/26/2022 8/30/2022 

PRMLX

 

PRMCX

 

N/A

 

PRMKX

 

PRMYX

 

PACQX

 

PREWX

 

PACKX

 

PACPX

Investment Income:

 

0.0130

 

0.0120

 

N/A

 

0.0170

 

0.0250

 

0.0250

 

0.0270

 

0.0200

 

0.0230

 

