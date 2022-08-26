BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
|Ex Date
|Regular Distribution Per Share
Fund
Record Date
Pay Date
Class B
Class C
Class M
Class R
Class Y
Class R5
Class R6
Class R3
Class R4
|Putnam George Putnam Balanced Fund
|8/26/2022
|8/30/2022
PGEBX
PGPCX
PGEMX
PGPRX
PGEYX
PGELX
PGEJX
N/A
N/A
Investment Income:
0.0000
0.0020
0.0150
0.0270
0.0540
0.0470
0.0590
N/A
N/A
|Putnam Global Income Trust
|8/26/2022
|8/30/2022
PGLBX
PGGLX
N/A
PGBRX
PGGYX
PGGDX
PGGEX
N/A
N/A
Investment Income:
0.0110
0.0110
N/A
0.0150
0.0190
0.0200
0.0210
N/A
N/A
|Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund
|8/26/2022
|8/30/2022
PRMLX
PRMCX
N/A
PRMKX
PRMYX
PACQX
PREWX
PACKX
PACPX
Investment Income:
0.0130
0.0120
N/A
0.0170
0.0250
0.0250
0.0270
0.0200
0.0230
