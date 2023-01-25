BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
FUND
MONTHLY
DISTRIBUTION
PER SHARE
EX DATE -
RECORD
DATE
PAYMENT
DATE
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (PRMAX)
.027
1/26/23
1/30/23
Putnam Retirement Advantage Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (POMGX)
.001
1/26/23
1/30/23
