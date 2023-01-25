BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

 

FUND

MONTHLY

DISTRIBUTION

PER SHARE

 

EX DATE -

RECORD

DATE

PAYMENT

DATE

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (PRMAX)

.027

1/26/23

1/30/23

Putnam Retirement Advantage Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (POMGX)

.001

1/26/23

1/30/23

 

