The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

 

RECORD/

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX DATE

DATE

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)

$0.0130 per share investment income

5/18/22

5/20/22

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)

$0.0190 per share investment income

5/18/22

5/20/22

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)

$0.0250 per share investment income

5/18/22

5/20/22

 

 

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)

$0.0170 per share investment income

4/27/22

4/29/22

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX)

$0.0330 per share investment income

5/18/22

5/20/22

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)

$0.0410 per share investment income

5/18/22

5/20/22

 

 

 

 

