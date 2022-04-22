BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 22, 2022--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
RECORD/
PAYMENT
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
EX DATE
DATE
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)
$0.0130 per share investment income
5/18/22
5/20/22
Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)
$0.0190 per share investment income
5/18/22
5/20/22
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)
$0.0250 per share investment income
5/18/22
5/20/22
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)
$0.0170 per share investment income
4/27/22
4/29/22
Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX)
$0.0330 per share investment income
5/18/22
5/20/22
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)
$0.0410 per share investment income
5/18/22
5/20/22
