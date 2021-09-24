BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2021--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

RECORD/
EX DATE

PAYMENT
DATE

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)

 

 

$0.0130 per share investment income

10/18/21

10/20/21

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)

 

 

$0.0190 per share investment income

10/18/21

10/20/21

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)

 

 

$0.0250 per share investment income

10/18/21

10/20/21

 

 

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)

 

 

$0.0170 per share investment income

9/28/21

9/30/21

 

10/27/21

10/29/21

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund– Class A Shares (PHYIX)

 

 

$0.0210 per share investment income

10/21/21

10/25/21

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX)

 

 

$0.0120 per share investment income

10/21/21

10/25/21

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX)

 

 

$0.0330 per share investment income

10/18/21

10/20/21

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)

 

 

$0.0410 per share investment income

10/18/21

10/20/21

 

