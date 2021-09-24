BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2021--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
RECORD/
PAYMENT
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)
$0.0130 per share investment income
10/18/21
10/20/21
Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)
$0.0190 per share investment income
10/18/21
10/20/21
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)
$0.0250 per share investment income
10/18/21
10/20/21
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)
$0.0170 per share investment income
9/28/21
9/30/21
10/27/21
10/29/21
Putnam High Yield Fund– Class A Shares (PHYIX)
$0.0210 per share investment income
10/21/21
10/25/21
Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX)
$0.0120 per share investment income
10/21/21
10/25/21
Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX)
$0.0330 per share investment income
10/18/21
10/20/21
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)
$0.0410 per share investment income
10/18/21
10/20/21
