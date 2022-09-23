BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
RECORD/
PAYMENT
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
EX DATE
DATE
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)
$0.0140 per share investment income
10/18/22
10/20/22
|Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)
$0.0250 per share investment income
10/18/22
10/20/22
|Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)
$0.0330 per share investment income
|10/18/22
10/20/22
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)
$0.0170 per share investment income
9/28/22
9/30/22
Putnam High Yield Fund– Class A Shares (PHYIX)
$0.0210 per share investment income
10/21/22
10/25/22
Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX)
$0.0170 per share investment income
10/21/22
10/25/22
Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX)
$0.0330 per share investment income
10/18/22
10/20/22
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)
$0.0450 per share investment income
10/18/22
10/20/22
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005069/en/
Putnam Shareholders Contact: 1-800-225-1581
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT CONSULTING PERSONAL FINANCE
SOURCE: Putnam Investments
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/23/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/23/2022 09:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005069/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.