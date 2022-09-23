BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

 

RECORD/

PAYMENT

 

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX DATE

DATE

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)

$0.0140 per share investment income

10/18/22

10/20/22

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)

$0.0250 per share investment income

10/18/22

10/20/22

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)

$0.0330 per share investment income

10/18/22

10/20/22

 

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)

 

$0.0170 per share investment income

9/28/22

9/30/22

 

Putnam High Yield Fund– Class A Shares (PHYIX)

 

$0.0210 per share investment income

10/21/22

10/25/22

 

Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX)

 

$0.0170 per share investment income

10/21/22

10/25/22

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX)

 

$0.0330 per share investment income

10/18/22

10/20/22

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)

 

$0.0450 per share investment income

10/18/22

10/20/22

 

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005069/en/

Putnam Shareholders Contact: 1-800-225-1581

KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT CONSULTING PERSONAL FINANCE

SOURCE: Putnam Investments

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 09/23/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/23/2022 09:03 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005069/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you