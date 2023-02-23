BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2023--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

 

FUND

MONTHLY
 DISTRIBUTION
 PER SHARE

 

EX DATE -
RECORD
 DATE

PAYMENT
 DATE

 

Putnam Retirement Advantage Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (POMGX)

.001

2/24/23

2/28/23

 

