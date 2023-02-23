BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2023--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
FUND
MONTHLY
EX DATE -
PAYMENT
Putnam Retirement Advantage Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (POMGX)
.001
2/24/23
2/28/23
