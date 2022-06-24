BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2022--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
EX
RECORD
PAYMENT
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS*
DATE
DATE
DATE
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) (CUSIP: 746909-10-0)
$0.0220 per share
7/21/22
7/22/22
8/1/22
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) (CUSIP: 746823-10-3)
$0.0320 per share
7/21/22
7/22/22
8/1/22
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) (CUSIP: 746922-10-3)
$0.0531 per share
7/21/22
7/22/22
8/1/22
Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE: PPT) (CUSIP: 746853-10-0)
$0.0260 per share
7/21/22
7/22/22
8/1/22
* Distributions may be comprised of ordinary and/or tax-exempt income, net capital gains and/or a return of capital of your investment in the Fund.
The funds periodically provide fund-related information on their websites. The following information will be available for each fund at putnam.com at the frequencies indicated: (1) Full holdings will be available monthly beginning on the 8 th business day after the end of each month; (2) Top 10 holdings and additional portfolio statistics will be available monthly, approximately 15 days after month-end.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005057/en/
PUTNAM SHAREHOLDERS CONTACT: 1-800-225-1581
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Putnam Investments
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/24/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/24/2022 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005057/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.