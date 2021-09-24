BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2021--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS*

EX
DATE

RECORD
DATE

PAYMENT
DATE

 

 

 

 

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) (CUSIP: 746909-10-0)

 

 

 

$0.0220 per share

10/21/21

10/22/21

11/1/21

 

 

 

 

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) (CUSIP: 746823-10-3)

 

 

 

$0.0320 per share

10/21/21

10/22/21

11/1/21

 

 

 

 

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) (CUSIP: 746922-10-3)

 

 

 

$0.0531 per share

10/21/21

10/22/21

11/1/21

 

 

 

 

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE: PPT) (CUSIP: 746853-10-0)

 

 

 

$0.0260 per share

10/21/21

10/22/21

11/1/21

* Distributions may be comprised of ordinary and/or tax-exempt income, net capital gains and/or a return of capital of your investment in the Fund.

The funds periodically provide fund-related information on their websites. The following information will be available for each fund at putnam.com at the frequencies indicated: (1) Full holdings will be available monthly beginning on the 8 th business day after the end of each month; (2) Top 10 holdings and additional portfolio statistics will be available monthly, approximately 15 days after month-end.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005454/en/

PUTNAM SHAREHOLDERS CONTACT: 1-800-225-1581

KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: Putnam Funds

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 09/24/2021 12:31 PM/DISC: 09/24/2021 12:32 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005454/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Trending Video

Recommended for you