BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2022--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

 
Ex Date

Regular Distribution Per Share

FundRecord DatePay DateClass BClass CClass MClass RClass YClass R5Class R6
 
Putnam High Yield Fund5/23/20225/25/2022PHYBXPHYLXPHYMXPFJAXPHAYX

N/A

PHYUX
*Investment Income Distribution:

0.0180

0.0180

0.0200

0.0200

0.0220

N/A

0.0230

 
Putnam Income Fund5/23/20225/25/2022PNCBXPUICXPNCMXPIFRXPNCYXPINFXPINHX
*Investment Income Distribution:

0.0100

0.0100

0.0130

0.0130

0.0150

0.0150

0.0160

 

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005999/en/

PUTNAM SHAREHOLDERS CONTACT: 1-800-225-1581

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: The Putnam Funds

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 05/23/2022 05:00 PM/DISC: 05/23/2022 05:02 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005999/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you