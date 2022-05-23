BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2022--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
|Ex Date
Regular Distribution Per Share
|Fund
|Record Date
|Pay Date
|Class B
|Class C
|Class M
|Class R
|Class Y
|Class R5
|Class R6
|Putnam High Yield Fund
|5/23/2022
|5/25/2022
|PHYBX
|PHYLX
|PHYMX
|PFJAX
|PHAYX
N/A
|PHYUX
|*Investment Income Distribution:
0.0180
0.0180
0.0200
0.0200
0.0220
N/A
0.0230
|Putnam Income Fund
|5/23/2022
|5/25/2022
|PNCBX
|PUICX
|PNCMX
|PIFRX
|PNCYX
|PINFX
|PINHX
|*Investment Income Distribution:
0.0100
0.0100
0.0130
0.0130
0.0150
0.0150
0.0160
