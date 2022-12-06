BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

       
Class AEx DateRegular Distribution Per Share
FundPress ReleaseRecord DatePay Date

Class A

 

Class B

 

Class C

 

Class R

 

Class Y

 

Class R5

 

Class R6

       
Putnam Core Equity Fund 1

12/6/2022

12/6/2022

12/8/2022

PMYAX

 

PMYBX

 

PMYCX

 

PMYZX

 

PMYYX

 

N/A

 

PMYTX

*Investment Income Distribution:

0.0080

 

0.0000

 

0.0000

 

0.0000

 

0.0910

 

N/A

 

0.1200

**Short Term Capital Gain :

0.1690

 

0.1690

 

0.1690

 

0.1690

 

0.1690

 

N/A

 

0.1690

**Long Term Capital Gain :

1.2450

 

1.2450

 

1.2450

 

1.2450

 

1.2450

 

N/A

 

1.2450

Total Distribution :

1.4220

 

1.4140

 

1.4140

 

1.4140

 

1.5050

 

 

 

1.5340

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Focused Equity Fund

12/6/2022

12/6/2022

12/8/2022

PGIAX

 

PGIVX

 

PGIEX

 

PGIOX

 

PGILX

 

N/A

 

PGWTX

 

 

*Investment Income Distribution:

0.5550

 

0.2580

 

0.2760

 

0.4960

 

0.6240

 

N/A

 

0.6650

 

 

**Long Term Capital Gain :

1.0400

 

1.0400

 

1.0400

 

1.0400

 

1.0400

 

N/A

 

1.0400

 

 

Total Distribution :

1.5950

 

1.2980

 

1.3160

 

1.5360

 

1.6640

 

 

 

1.7050

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Growth Opportunities Fund

12/6/2022

12/6/2022

12/8/2022

POGAX

 

POGBX

 

POGCX

 

PGORX

 

PGOYX

 

PGODX

 

PGOEX

 

 

**Long Term Capital Gain :

2.9650

 

2.9650

 

2.9650

 

2.9650

 

2.9650

 

2.9650

 

2.9650

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Research Fund

12/6/2022

12/6/2022

12/8/2022

PNRAX

 

PRFBX

 

PRACX

 

PRSRX

 

PURYX

 

N/A

 

PLJMX

*Investment Income Distribution:

0.3990

 

0.0210

 

0.1160

 

0.3060

 

0.5020

 

N/A

 

0.5520

**Short Term Capital Gain :

0.0730

 

0.0730

 

0.0730

 

0.0730

 

0.0730

 

N/A

 

0.0730

**Long Term Capital Gain :

2.8310

 

2.8310

 

2.8310

 

2.8310

 

2.8310

 

N/A

 

2.8310

Total Distribution :

3.3030

 

2.9250

 

3.0200

 

3.2100

 

3.4060

 

 

 

3.4560

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Small Cap Value Fund

12/6/2022

12/6/2022

12/8/2022

PSLAX

 

PSLBX

 

PSLCX

 

PSCRX

 

PYSVX

 

N/A

 

PSCMX

*Investment Income Distribution:

0.0450

 

0.0000

 

0.0000

 

0.0000

 

0.0790

 

N/A

 

0.1040

**Long Term Capital Gain :

1.0230

 

1.0230

 

1.0230

 

1.0230

 

1.0230

 

N/A

 

1.0230

Total Distribution :

1.0680

 

1.0230

 

1.0230

 

1.0230

 

1.1020

 

 

 

1.1270

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund

12/6/2022

12/6/2022

12/8/2022

PNOPX

 

PNOBX

 

PNOCX

 

PNORX

 

PSLGX

 

N/A

 

PNOYX

**Long Term Capital Gain :

7.4090

 

7.4090

 

7.4090

 

7.4090

 

7.4090

 

 

 

7.4090

       
       
1 Formerly known as Putnam Multi-Cap Core Fund.      

19(a) Notices

Putnam Focused Equity Fund

As of December 1, 2022, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $3.107 per share, of which $0.000 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

Putnam Small Cap Value Fund

As of December 1, 2022, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.365 per share, of which $0.269 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

