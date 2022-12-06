BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
|Class A
|Ex Date
|Regular Distribution Per Share
|Fund
|Press Release
|Record Date
|Pay Date
Class A
Class B
Class C
Class R
Class Y
Class R5
Class R6
|Putnam Core Equity Fund 1
12/6/2022
12/6/2022
|12/8/2022
PMYAX
PMYBX
PMYCX
PMYZX
PMYYX
N/A
PMYTX
*Investment Income Distribution:
0.0080
0.0000
0.0000
0.0000
0.0910
N/A
0.1200
**Short Term Capital Gain :
0.1690
0.1690
0.1690
0.1690
0.1690
N/A
0.1690
**Long Term Capital Gain :
1.2450
1.2450
1.2450
1.2450
1.2450
N/A
1.2450
Total Distribution :
1.4220
1.4140
1.4140
1.4140
1.5050
1.5340
|Putnam Focused Equity Fund
12/6/2022
12/6/2022
|12/8/2022
PGIAX
PGIVX
PGIEX
PGIOX
PGILX
N/A
PGWTX
*Investment Income Distribution:
0.5550
0.2580
0.2760
0.4960
0.6240
N/A
0.6650
**Long Term Capital Gain :
1.0400
1.0400
1.0400
1.0400
1.0400
N/A
1.0400
Total Distribution :
1.5950
1.2980
1.3160
1.5360
1.6640
1.7050
|Putnam Growth Opportunities Fund
12/6/2022
12/6/2022
|12/8/2022
POGAX
POGBX
POGCX
PGORX
PGOYX
PGODX
PGOEX
|**Long Term Capital Gain :
2.9650
2.9650
2.9650
2.9650
2.9650
2.9650
2.9650
|Putnam Research Fund
12/6/2022
12/6/2022
|12/8/2022
PNRAX
PRFBX
PRACX
PRSRX
PURYX
N/A
PLJMX
*Investment Income Distribution:
0.3990
0.0210
0.1160
0.3060
0.5020
N/A
0.5520
**Short Term Capital Gain :
0.0730
0.0730
0.0730
0.0730
0.0730
N/A
0.0730
**Long Term Capital Gain :
2.8310
2.8310
2.8310
2.8310
2.8310
N/A
2.8310
Total Distribution :
3.3030
2.9250
3.0200
3.2100
3.4060
3.4560
|Putnam Small Cap Value Fund
12/6/2022
12/6/2022
|12/8/2022
PSLAX
PSLBX
PSLCX
PSCRX
PYSVX
N/A
PSCMX
*Investment Income Distribution:
0.0450
0.0000
0.0000
0.0000
0.0790
N/A
0.1040
**Long Term Capital Gain :
1.0230
1.0230
1.0230
1.0230
1.0230
N/A
1.0230
Total Distribution :
1.0680
1.0230
1.0230
1.0230
1.1020
1.1270
|Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund
12/6/2022
12/6/2022
|12/8/2022
PNOPX
PNOBX
PNOCX
PNORX
PSLGX
N/A
PNOYX
**Long Term Capital Gain :
7.4090
7.4090
7.4090
7.4090
7.4090
7.4090
|1 Formerly known as Putnam Multi-Cap Core Fund.
19(a) Notices
Putnam Focused Equity Fund
As of December 1, 2022, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $3.107 per share, of which $0.000 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.
Putnam Small Cap Value Fund
As of December 1, 2022, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.365 per share, of which $0.269 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.
