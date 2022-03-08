BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2022--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
|Ex Date
|Distribution Per Share
|Fund
|Record Date
|Pay Date
|Class B
|Class C
|Class M
|Class R
|Class Y
|Class R5
|Class R6
|Class I
|Putnam Convertible Securities Fund
3/8/2022
3/10/2022
PCNBX
PRCCX
N/A
PCVRX
PCGYX
N/A
PCNTX
N/A
Investment Income Distribution:
0.0000
0.0000
N/A
0.0150
0.0480
N/A
0.0510
0.0540
Putnam Large Cap Value Fund
3/8/2022
3/10/2022
PEQNX
PEQCX
N/A
PEQRX
PEIYX
PEQLX
PEQSX
N/A
Investment Income Distribution:
0.0210
0.0260
N/A
0.0640
0.1010
0.1000
0.1080
N/A
19(a) Notice
Large Cap Value Fund
$0.010 per share of Large Cap Value Fund’s dividend represents a long-term capital gain. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2023, we will provide final information about all 2022 distributions for your tax filing.
If a fund’s dividend included an estimated distribution such as a return of capital or capital gain: For the purposes of this disclosure, a fund’s dividend sources are determined in accordance with accounting principles, which may vary from federal tax treatment. The sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results may vary. Any non-taxable return of capital cannot be determined until after the end of the fund’s fiscal year. In January 2023, you will receive information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006247/en/
CONTACT: PUTNAM SHAREHOLDERS CONTACT:
1-800-225-1581
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: The Putnam Funds
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/08/2022 02:21 PM/DISC: 03/08/2022 02:21 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006247/en