The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
|Ex Date
Regular Distribution Per Share
|Fund
|Record Date
|Pay Date
Class B
Class C
Class M
Class R
Class Y
Class R5
Class R6
|Putnam High Yield Fund
4/21/2023
4/25/2023
PHYBX
PHYLX
PHYMX
PFJAX
PHAYX
N/A
PHYUX
*Investment Income Distribution:
0.0180
0.0180
0.0200
0.0200
0.0220
N/A
0.0220
|Putnam Income Fund
4/21/2023
4/25/2023
PNCBX
PUICX
PNCMX
PIFRX
PNCYX
PINFX
PINHX
*Investment Income Distribution:
0.0170
0.0180
0.0200
0.0200
0.0220
0.0220
0.0230
|Putnam Multi-Asset Income Fund
4/21/2023
4/25/2023
N/A
PMICX
N/A
PMIRX
PMIYX
PMILX
PMIVX
*Investment Income Distribution:
N/A
0.0130
N/A
0.0170
0.0210
0.0210
0.0220
