BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 21, 2023--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

 Ex Date  

 

 

Regular Distribution Per Share

 

 

 

 

Fund Record Date Pay Date 

Class B

 

Class C

 

Class M

 

Class R

 

Class Y

 

Class R5

 

Class R6

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund 

4/21/2023

 

4/25/2023

 

PHYBX

 

PHYLX

 

PHYMX

 

PFJAX

 

PHAYX

 

N/A

 

PHYUX

 

*Investment Income Distribution:

 

0.0180

 

0.0180

 

0.0200

 

0.0200

 

0.0220

 

N/A

 

0.0220

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund 

4/21/2023

 

4/25/2023

 

PNCBX

 

PUICX

 

PNCMX

 

PIFRX

 

PNCYX

 

PINFX

 

PINHX

 

*Investment Income Distribution:

 

0.0170

 

0.0180

 

0.0200

 

0.0200

 

0.0220

 

0.0220

 

0.0230

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Multi-Asset Income Fund 

4/21/2023

 

4/25/2023

 

N/A

 

PMICX

 

N/A

 

PMIRX

 

PMIYX

 

PMILX

 

PMIVX

 

*Investment Income Distribution:

 

N/A

 

0.0130

 

N/A

 

0.0170

 

0.0210

 

0.0210

 

0.0220

 

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230421005330/en/

PUTNAM SHAREHOLDERS CONTACT: 1-800-225-1581

SOURCE: Putnam Funds

