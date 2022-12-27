BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 27, 2022--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
FUND
MONTHLY
EX DATE
PAYMENT
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (PRMAX)
.027
12/28/22
12/30/22
Putnam Retirement Advantage Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (POMGX)
.001
12/28/22
12/30/22
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005248/en/
PUTNAM SHAREHOLDERS CONTACT: 1-800-225-1581
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Putnam Investments
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/27/2022 05:16 PM/DISC: 12/27/2022 05:17 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005248/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.