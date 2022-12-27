BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 27, 2022--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

 

FUND

MONTHLY
 DISTRIBUTION
 PER SHARE

EX DATE
-RECORD
 DATE

PAYMENT
 DATE

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (PRMAX)

 

.027

 

12/28/22

12/30/22

 

Putnam Retirement Advantage Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (POMGX)

 

.001

12/28/22

12/30/22

 

 

