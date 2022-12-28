BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2022--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

 
Class AEx DateRegular Distribution Per Share
FundPress ReleaseRecord DatePay DateClass AClass BClass CClass RClass YClass R5Class R6Class R3Class R4
 
Putnam Global Income Trust 1

11/18/2022

12/28/2022

12/30/2022

PGGIX

 

PGLBX

 

PGGLX

 

PGBRX

 

PGGYX

 

PGGDX

 

PGGEX

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

*Investment Income :

0.0170

 

0.0100

 

0.0100

 

0.0150

 

0.0190

 

0.0200

 

0.0210

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Retirement Advantage Maturity Fund 2

12/27/2022

12/28/2022

12/30/2022

POMGX

 

N/A

 

PLFGX

 

PAKYX

 

PAETX

 

PAHOX

 

PADLX

 

PAHMX

 

PAHNX

 

 

*Investment Income :

0.0010

 

N/A

 

0.0000

 

0.0000

 

0.0030

 

0.0030

 

0.0040

 

0.0000

 

0.0020

 

 

**Special Income :

0.0150

 

N/A

 

0.0100

 

0.0130

 

0.0150

 

0.0150

 

0.0150

 

0.0150

 

0.0150

 

 

**Long Term Capital Gain :

0.0870

 

N/A

 

0.0870

 

0.0870

 

0.0870

 

0.0870

 

0.0870

 

0.0870

 

0.0870

 

 

Total Distribution :

0.1030

 

 

 

0.0970

 

0.1000

 

0.1050

 

0.1050

 

0.1060

 

0.1020

 

0.1040

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund 2

12/27/2022

12/28/2022

12/30/2022

PRMAX

 

PRMLX

 

PRMCX

 

PRMKX

 

PRMYX

 

PACQX

 

PREWX

 

PACKX

 

PACPX

 

 

*Ordinary Income :

0.0270

 

0.0140

 

0.0170

 

0.0210

 

0.0310

 

0.0310

 

0.0320

 

0.0250

 

0.0280

 

 

**Special Income :

0.8220

 

0.8220

 

0.8220

 

0.8220

 

0.8220

 

0.8220

 

0.8220

 

0.8220

 

0.8220

 

 

Total Distribution :

0.8490

 

0.8360

 

0.8390

 

0.8430

 

0.8530

 

0.8530

 

0.8540

 

0.8470

 

0.8500

 
1 The Class 'A' regular monthly income distribution was announced on the 11/18/22 press release.
2 The Class A regular monthly income distributions were announced on the 12/27/22 press release.
 
Daily Distribution Funds :
 
Putnam California Tax Exempt Income Fund

12/28/2022

12/28/2022

12/30/2022

PCTEX

 

PCTBX

 

PCTCX

 

N/A

 

PCIYX

 

N/A

 

PCLGX

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

**Extra Taxable Income :

0.0008

 

0.0008

 

0.0008

 

N/A

 

0.0008

 

N/A

 

0.0008

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Intermediate-Term Municipal Income Fund

12/28/2022

12/28/2022

12/30/2022

PIMEX

 

PIMBX

 

PIMFX

 

N/A

 

PIMYX

 

N/A

 

PIMRX

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

**Extra Taxable Income :

0.0043

 

0.0043

 

0.0043

 

N/A

 

0.0043

 

N/A

 

0.0043

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Massachusetts Tax Exempt Income Fund

12/28/2022

12/28/2022

12/30/2022

PXMAX

 

PMABX

 

PMMCX

 

N/A

 

PMAYX

 

N/A

 

PMATX

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

**Extra Taxable Income :

0.0008

 

0.0008

 

0.0008

 

N/A

 

0.0008

 

N/A

 

0.0008

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam New Jersey Tax Exempt Income Fund

12/28/2022

12/28/2022

12/30/2022

PTNJX

 

PNJBX

 

PNJCX

 

N/A

 

PNJYX

 

N/A

 

PNJRX

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

**Extra Taxable Income :

0.0004

 

0.0004

 

0.0004

 

N/A

 

0.0004

 

N/A

 

0.0004

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam New York Tax Exempt Income Fund

12/28/2022

12/28/2022

12/30/2022

PTEIX

 

PEIBX

 

PNNCX

 

N/A

 

PNYYX

 

N/A

 

PNYRX

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

**Extra Taxable Income :

0.0008

 

0.0008

 

0.0008

 

N/A

 

0.0008

 

N/A

 

0.0008

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Ohio Tax Exempt Income Fund

12/28/2022

12/28/2022

12/30/2022

PXOHX

 

POXBX

 

POOCX

 

N/A

 

POTYX

 

N/A

 

POHRX

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

**Extra Taxable Income :

0.0002

 

0.0002

 

0.0002

 

N/A

 

0.0002

 

N/A

 

0.0002

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

**Long Term Capital Gain :

0.0053

 

0.0053

 

0.0053

 

N/A

 

0.0053

 

N/A

 

0.0053

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

Total Distribution :

0.0055

 

0.0055

 

0.0055

 

 

 

0.0055

 

 

 

0.0055

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Pennsylvania Tax Exempt Income Fund

12/28/2022

12/28/2022

12/30/2022

PTEPX

 

PPNBX

 

PPNCX

 

N/A

 

PPTYX

 

N/A

 

PPTRX

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

**Extra Taxable Income :

0.0006

 

0.0006

 

0.0006

 

N/A

 

0.0006

 

N/A

 

0.0006

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund

12/28/2022

12/28/2022

12/30/2022

PARTX

 

PARPX

 

PARQX

 

PRARX

 

PARYX

 

N/A

 

PRREX

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

**Special Income :

0.0091

 

0.0091

 

0.0091

 

0.0091

 

0.0091

 

N/A

 

0.0091

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Short-Term Municipal Income Fund

12/28/2022

12/28/2022

12/30/2022

PSMEX

 

PSMFX

 

PSMTX

 

N/A

 

PYSTX

 

N/A

 

PSMYX

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

**Extra Taxable Income :

0.0025

 

N/A

 

0.0025

 

N/A

 

0.0025

 

N/A

 

0.0025

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Strategic Intermediate Municipal Fund

12/28/2022

12/28/2022

12/30/2022

PPNAX

 

PTFIX

 

PAMTX

 

N/A

 

PAMYX

 

N/A

 

PAMLX

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

**Extra Taxable Income :

0.0037

 

0.0037

 

0.0037

 

N/A

 

0.0037

 

N/A

 

0.0037

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Tax Exempt Income Fund

12/28/2022

12/28/2022

12/30/2022

PTAEX

 

PTBEX

 

PTECX

 

N/A

 

PTEYX

 

N/A

 

PEXTX

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

**Extra Taxable Income :

0.0025

 

0.0025

 

0.0025

 

N/A

 

0.0025

 

N/A

 

0.0025

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Tax Free High Yield Fund

12/28/2022

12/28/2022

12/30/2022

PTHAX

 

PTHYX

 

PTCCX

 

N/A

 

PTFRX

 

N/A

 

PTFYX

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

**Extra Taxable Income :

0.0086

 

0.0086

 

0.0086

 

N/A

 

0.0086

 

N/A

 

0.0086

 

N/A

 

N/A

19(a) Notices

Putnam Ohio Tax Exempt Income Fund

As of December 14, 2022, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.363 per share, of which $0.327 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

Putnam Retirement Advantage Maturity Fund

As of December 14, 2022, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.812 per share, of which $1.005 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

