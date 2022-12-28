BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2022--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
|Class A
|Ex Date
|Regular Distribution Per Share
|Fund
|Press Release
|Record Date
|Pay Date
|Class A
|Class B
|Class C
|Class R
|Class Y
|Class R5
|Class R6
|Class R3
|Class R4
|Putnam Global Income Trust 1
11/18/2022
12/28/2022
12/30/2022
PGGIX
PGLBX
PGGLX
PGBRX
PGGYX
PGGDX
PGGEX
N/A
N/A
*Investment Income :
0.0170
0.0100
0.0100
0.0150
0.0190
0.0200
0.0210
N/A
N/A
|Putnam Retirement Advantage Maturity Fund 2
12/27/2022
12/28/2022
12/30/2022
POMGX
N/A
PLFGX
PAKYX
PAETX
PAHOX
PADLX
PAHMX
PAHNX
*Investment Income :
0.0010
N/A
0.0000
0.0000
0.0030
0.0030
0.0040
0.0000
0.0020
**Special Income :
0.0150
N/A
0.0100
0.0130
0.0150
0.0150
0.0150
0.0150
0.0150
**Long Term Capital Gain :
0.0870
N/A
0.0870
0.0870
0.0870
0.0870
0.0870
0.0870
0.0870
Total Distribution :
0.1030
0.0970
0.1000
0.1050
0.1050
0.1060
0.1020
0.1040
|Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund 2
12/27/2022
12/28/2022
12/30/2022
PRMAX
PRMLX
PRMCX
PRMKX
PRMYX
PACQX
PREWX
PACKX
PACPX
*Ordinary Income :
0.0270
0.0140
0.0170
0.0210
0.0310
0.0310
0.0320
0.0250
0.0280
**Special Income :
0.8220
0.8220
0.8220
0.8220
0.8220
0.8220
0.8220
0.8220
0.8220
Total Distribution :
0.8490
0.8360
0.8390
0.8430
0.8530
0.8530
0.8540
0.8470
0.8500
|1 The Class 'A' regular monthly income distribution was announced on the 11/18/22 press release.
|2 The Class A regular monthly income distributions were announced on the 12/27/22 press release.
|Daily Distribution Funds :
|Putnam California Tax Exempt Income Fund
12/28/2022
12/28/2022
12/30/2022
PCTEX
PCTBX
PCTCX
N/A
PCIYX
N/A
PCLGX
N/A
N/A
**Extra Taxable Income :
0.0008
0.0008
0.0008
N/A
0.0008
N/A
0.0008
N/A
N/A
|Putnam Intermediate-Term Municipal Income Fund
12/28/2022
12/28/2022
12/30/2022
PIMEX
PIMBX
PIMFX
N/A
PIMYX
N/A
PIMRX
N/A
N/A
**Extra Taxable Income :
0.0043
0.0043
0.0043
N/A
0.0043
N/A
0.0043
N/A
N/A
|Putnam Massachusetts Tax Exempt Income Fund
12/28/2022
12/28/2022
12/30/2022
PXMAX
PMABX
PMMCX
N/A
PMAYX
N/A
PMATX
N/A
N/A
**Extra Taxable Income :
0.0008
0.0008
0.0008
N/A
0.0008
N/A
0.0008
N/A
N/A
|Putnam New Jersey Tax Exempt Income Fund
12/28/2022
12/28/2022
12/30/2022
PTNJX
PNJBX
PNJCX
N/A
PNJYX
N/A
PNJRX
N/A
N/A
**Extra Taxable Income :
0.0004
0.0004
0.0004
N/A
0.0004
N/A
0.0004
N/A
N/A
|Putnam New York Tax Exempt Income Fund
12/28/2022
12/28/2022
12/30/2022
PTEIX
PEIBX
PNNCX
N/A
PNYYX
N/A
PNYRX
N/A
N/A
**Extra Taxable Income :
0.0008
0.0008
0.0008
N/A
0.0008
N/A
0.0008
N/A
N/A
|Putnam Ohio Tax Exempt Income Fund
12/28/2022
12/28/2022
12/30/2022
PXOHX
POXBX
POOCX
N/A
POTYX
N/A
POHRX
N/A
N/A
**Extra Taxable Income :
0.0002
0.0002
0.0002
N/A
0.0002
N/A
0.0002
N/A
N/A
**Long Term Capital Gain :
0.0053
0.0053
0.0053
N/A
0.0053
N/A
0.0053
N/A
N/A
Total Distribution :
0.0055
0.0055
0.0055
0.0055
0.0055
|Putnam Pennsylvania Tax Exempt Income Fund
12/28/2022
12/28/2022
12/30/2022
PTEPX
PPNBX
PPNCX
N/A
PPTYX
N/A
PPTRX
N/A
N/A
**Extra Taxable Income :
0.0006
0.0006
0.0006
N/A
0.0006
N/A
0.0006
N/A
N/A
|Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund
12/28/2022
12/28/2022
12/30/2022
PARTX
PARPX
PARQX
PRARX
PARYX
N/A
PRREX
N/A
N/A
**Special Income :
0.0091
0.0091
0.0091
0.0091
0.0091
N/A
0.0091
N/A
N/A
|Putnam Short-Term Municipal Income Fund
12/28/2022
12/28/2022
12/30/2022
PSMEX
PSMFX
PSMTX
N/A
PYSTX
N/A
PSMYX
N/A
N/A
**Extra Taxable Income :
0.0025
N/A
0.0025
N/A
0.0025
N/A
0.0025
N/A
N/A
|Putnam Strategic Intermediate Municipal Fund
12/28/2022
12/28/2022
12/30/2022
PPNAX
PTFIX
PAMTX
N/A
PAMYX
N/A
PAMLX
N/A
N/A
**Extra Taxable Income :
0.0037
0.0037
0.0037
N/A
0.0037
N/A
0.0037
N/A
N/A
|Putnam Tax Exempt Income Fund
12/28/2022
12/28/2022
12/30/2022
PTAEX
PTBEX
PTECX
N/A
PTEYX
N/A
PEXTX
N/A
N/A
**Extra Taxable Income :
0.0025
0.0025
0.0025
N/A
0.0025
N/A
0.0025
N/A
N/A
|Putnam Tax Free High Yield Fund
12/28/2022
12/28/2022
12/30/2022
PTHAX
PTHYX
PTCCX
N/A
PTFRX
N/A
PTFYX
N/A
N/A
**Extra Taxable Income :
0.0086
0.0086
0.0086
N/A
0.0086
N/A
0.0086
N/A
N/A
19(a) Notices
Putnam Ohio Tax Exempt Income Fund
As of December 14, 2022, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.363 per share, of which $0.327 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.
Putnam Retirement Advantage Maturity Fund
As of December 14, 2022, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.812 per share, of which $1.005 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.
