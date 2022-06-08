BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2022--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
|Ex Date
Distribution Per Share
|Fund
|Record Date
|Pay Date
Class B
Class C
Class R
Class Y
Class R5
Class R6
Class I
|Putnam Convertible Securities Fund
|6/8/2022
|6/10/2022
PCNBX
PRCCX
PCVRX
PCGYX
N/A
PCNTX
N/A
Investment Income:
0.0000
0.0000
0.0170
0.0470
N/A
0.0510
0.0530
|Putnam Large Cap Value Fund
|6/8/2022
|6/10/2022
PEQNX
PEQCX
PEQRX
PEIYX
PEQLX
PEQSX
N/A
Investment Income:
0.0190
0.0240
0.0640
0.1020
0.0940
0.1090
N/A
