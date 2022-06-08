BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2022--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

Ex Date

Distribution Per Share

FundRecord DatePay Date

Class B

Class C

Class R

Class Y

Class R5

Class R6

Class I

 
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund6/8/20226/10/2022

PCNBX

PRCCX

PCVRX

PCGYX

N/A

PCNTX

N/A

Investment Income:

0.0000

0.0000

0.0170

0.0470

N/A

0.0510

0.0530

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Large Cap Value Fund6/8/20226/10/2022

PEQNX

PEQCX

PEQRX

PEIYX

PEQLX

PEQSX

N/A

Investment Income:

0.0190

0.0240

0.0640

0.1020

0.0940

0.1090

N/A

 

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608006132/en/

PUTNAM SHAREHOLDERS CONTACT: 1-800-225-1581

KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: The Putnam Funds

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 06/08/2022 03:50 PM/DISC: 06/08/2022 03:51 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608006132/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you