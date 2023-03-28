BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 28, 2023--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

 
Ex DateDistribution Per Share
FundRecord DatePay DateClass BClass CClass RClass YClass R5Class R6Class R3Class R4
 
Putnam Global Income Trust3/28/20233/30/2023

PGLBX

PGGLX

PGBRX

PGGYX

PGGDX

PGGEX

N/A

N/A

*Investment Income Distribution :

0.0100

0.0110

0.0150

0.0190

0.0200

0.0210

N/A

N/A

 
Putnam Retirement Advantage Maturity Fund3/28/20233/30/2023

N/A

PLFGX

PAKYX

PAETX

PAHOX

PADLX

PAHMX

PAHNX

*Investment Income Distribution :

N/A

0.0130

0.0160

0.0210

0.0210

0.0220

0.0180

0.0200

 
Putnam Sustainable Retirement Maturity Fund3/28/20233/30/2023

PRMLX

PRMCX

PRMKX

PRMYX

PACQX

PREWX

PACKX

PACPX

*Investment Income Distribution :

0.0240

0.0230

0.0280

0.0360

0.0360

0.0380

0.0310

0.0340

 

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005762/en/

PUTNAM SHAREHOLDERS CONTACT: 1-800-225-1581

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: Putnam Investments

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

PUB: 03/28/2023 12:23 PM/DISC: 03/28/2023 12:22 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005762/en

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

Trending Video

Recommended for you