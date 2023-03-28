BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 28, 2023--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
|Ex Date
|Distribution Per Share
|Fund
|Record Date
|Pay Date
|Class B
|Class C
|Class R
|Class Y
|Class R5
|Class R6
|Class R3
|Class R4
|Putnam Global Income Trust
|3/28/2023
|3/30/2023
PGLBX
PGGLX
PGBRX
PGGYX
PGGDX
PGGEX
N/A
N/A
|*Investment Income Distribution :
0.0100
0.0110
0.0150
0.0190
0.0200
0.0210
N/A
N/A
|Putnam Retirement Advantage Maturity Fund
|3/28/2023
|3/30/2023
N/A
PLFGX
PAKYX
PAETX
PAHOX
PADLX
PAHMX
PAHNX
|*Investment Income Distribution :
N/A
0.0130
0.0160
0.0210
0.0210
0.0220
0.0180
0.0200
|Putnam Sustainable Retirement Maturity Fund
|3/28/2023
|3/30/2023
PRMLX
PRMCX
PRMKX
PRMYX
PACQX
PREWX
PACKX
PACPX
|*Investment Income Distribution :
0.0240
0.0230
0.0280
0.0360
0.0360
0.0380
0.0310
0.0340
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005762/en/
PUTNAM SHAREHOLDERS CONTACT: 1-800-225-1581
SOURCE: Putnam Investments
