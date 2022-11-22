BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

 Ex Date   Regular Distribution Per Share  
Fund Record Date Pay Date Class B Class C Class M Class R Class Y Class R5 Class R6
          
Putnam High Yield Fund 11/22/2022 11/25/2022 

PHYBX

 

PHYLX

 

PHYMX

 

PFJAX

 

PHAYX

 

N/A

 

PHYUX

  Investment Income: 

0.0180

 

0.0180

 

0.0200

 

0.0200

 

0.0220

 

N/A

 

0.0230

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund 11/22/2022 11/25/2022 

PNCBX

 

PUICX

 

PNCMX

 

PIFRX

 

PNCYX

 

PINFX

 

PINHX

  Investment Income: 

0.0130

 

0.0130

 

0.0160

 

0.0160

 

0.0180

 

0.0180

 

0.0190

 

