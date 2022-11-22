BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
|Ex Date
|Regular Distribution Per Share
|Fund
|Record Date
|Pay Date
|Class B
|Class C
|Class M
|Class R
|Class Y
|Class R5
|Class R6
|Putnam High Yield Fund
|11/22/2022
|11/25/2022
PHYBX
PHYLX
PHYMX
PFJAX
PHAYX
N/A
PHYUX
|Investment Income:
0.0180
0.0180
0.0200
0.0200
0.0220
N/A
0.0230
|Putnam Income Fund
|11/22/2022
|11/25/2022
PNCBX
PUICX
PNCMX
PIFRX
PNCYX
PINFX
PINHX
|Investment Income:
0.0130
0.0130
0.0160
0.0160
0.0180
0.0180
0.0190
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005700/en/
PUTNAM SHAREHOLDERS CONTACT: 1-800-225-1581
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Putnam Investments
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/22/2022 12:07 PM/DISC: 11/22/2022 12:07 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005700/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.