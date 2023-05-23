BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2023--
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
Ex Date
Regular Distribution Per Share
Fund
Record Date
Pay Date
Class B
Class C
Class M
Class R
Class Y
Class R5
Class R6
|Putnam High Yield Fund
5/23/2023
5/25/2023
PHYBX
PHYLX
PHYMX
PFJAX
PHAYX
N/A
PHYUX
*Investment Income Distribution:
0.0190
0.0190
0.0210
0.0210
0.0230
N/A
0.0240
|Putnam Income Fund
5/23/2023
5/25/2023
PNCBX
PUICX
PNCMX
PIFRX
PNCYX
PINFX
PINHX
*Investment Income Distribution:
0.0170
0.0170
0.0200
0.0200
0.0220
0.0220
0.0230
|Putnam Multi-Asset Income Fund
5/23/2023
5/25/2023
N/A
PMICX
N/A
PMIRX
PMIYX
PMILX
PMIVX
*Investment Income Distribution:
N/A
0.0120
N/A
0.0170
0.0210
0.0220
0.0230
PUTNAM SHAREHOLDERS CONTACT: 1-800-225-1581
