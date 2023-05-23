BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2023--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

 

 

Ex Date

 

 

 

 

 

Regular Distribution Per Share

 

 

 

 

Fund

 

Record Date

 

Pay Date

 

Class B

 

Class C

 

Class M

 

Class R

 

Class Y

 

Class R5

 

Class R6

          
Putnam High Yield Fund 

5/23/2023

 

5/25/2023

 

PHYBX

 

PHYLX

 

PHYMX

 

PFJAX

 

PHAYX

 

N/A

 

PHYUX

 

*Investment Income Distribution:

 

0.0190

 

0.0190

 

0.0210

 

0.0210

 

0.0230

 

N/A

 

0.0240

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund 

5/23/2023

 

5/25/2023

 

PNCBX

 

PUICX

 

PNCMX

 

PIFRX

 

PNCYX

 

PINFX

 

PINHX

 

*Investment Income Distribution:

 

0.0170

 

0.0170

 

0.0200

 

0.0200

 

0.0220

 

0.0220

 

0.0230

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Multi-Asset Income Fund 

5/23/2023

 

5/25/2023

 

N/A

 

PMICX

 

N/A

 

PMIRX

 

PMIYX

 

PMILX

 

PMIVX

 

*Investment Income Distribution:

 

N/A

 

0.0120

 

N/A

 

0.0170

 

0.0210

 

0.0220

 

0.0230

 

PUTNAM SHAREHOLDERS CONTACT: 1-800-225-1581

