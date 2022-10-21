BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022--

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

 
Ex DateRegular Distribution Per Share
FundRecord DatePay DateClass BClass CClass MClass RClass YClass R5Class R6
 
Putnam High Yield Fund10/21/202210/25/2022

PHYBX

 

PHYLX

 

PHYMX

 

PFJAX

 

PHAYX

 

N/A

 

PHYUX

Investment Income:

0.0180

 

0.0180

 

0.0200

 

0.0200

 

0.0220

 

N/A

 

0.0220

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund10/21/202210/25/2022

PNCBX

 

PUICX

 

PNCMX

 

PIFRX

 

PNCYX

 

PINFX

 

PINHX

Investment Income:

0.0140

 

0.0140

 

0.0160

 

0.0160

 

0.0180

 

0.0180

 

0.0190

 

PUTNAM SHAREHOLDERS: 1-800-225-1581

