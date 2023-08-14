QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 14, 2023--
(TSX: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce that it has recently obtained the ISO 9001:2015 certification for its PWT facility located in Vista, California, ensuring quality management in all processes around its specialty chemicals manufacturing.
The ISO 9001:2015 standard establishes requirements for reliable quality management systems to ensure that companies, regardless of their type or size, follow the same guidelines and practices. This international standard enables a company to provide products and services that consistently meet customer and regulatory demands. It also provides guidance to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective implementation of the quality management system and continuous improvement processes.
To obtain this certification, the team in Vista underwent a series of rigorous evaluations and audits to validate the coherence of the documentation and the consistency of the manufacturing processes, among other stringent criteria. These requirements are generic and prevent employees from making changes without approval throughout the processes.
Furthermore, part of the International Organization for Standardization’s (ISO) mission is not only to support its members to maximize the benefits of international standardization, but also to help meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). More specifically, ISO 9001:2015 contributes to the SDGs #1 (No Poverty), #9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), #12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and #14 (Life Below Water). “Supporting the SDGs aligns perfectly with our mission and vision when it comes to sustainability. Obtaining this certification, knowing that ISO is actively contributing to these objectives, reinforces our commitment to driving positive change around the world,” said Frédéric Dugré, President, Chief Executive Officer and co-Founder of H 2 O Innovation.
About H 2 O Innovation
Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: (i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, (ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and (iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230814256528/en/
CONTACT: Marc Blanchet
+1 418-688-0170
marc.blanchet@h2oinnovation.com
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES CHEMICALS/PLASTICS UTILITIES MANUFACTURING ENERGY NATURAL RESOURCES
SOURCE: H2O Innovation Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/14/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 08/14/2023 08:00 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230814256528/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.