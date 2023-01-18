WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023--
Pyramid Biosciences, Inc., a privately-held, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new and highly differentiated precision therapies for cancer and other serious diseases, has announced its participation this week in the B. Riley Securities 3 rd Annual Oncology Conference. Its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Brian Lestini, will present on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 2 PM ET.
The conference will feature more than 30 SMiD cap healthcare companies focused on the development and commercialization of new medicines and key enabling technologies, cutting across multiple next-generation therapeutic modalities. Highlights include panel discussions with academic and industry key opinion leaders at the forefront of translational and clinical research. Topics span novel immunotherapy, cell therapy, and targeted oncology approaches, as well as imaging and radiation oncology initiatives aimed at driving meaningful improvements to current standard of care for cancer patients.
Additional information regarding the event and registration is available through the conference website: https://brileyoncology22.sequireevents.com/.
About Pyramid Biosciences, Inc.
Founded in 2015, Pyramid Biosciences, Inc. is a Boston-based, clinical stage, biotechnology company dedicated to developing a portfolio of precision therapies targeting a wide range of molecularly-defined diseases, regulated by the tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) family. Pyramid's lead clinical program, PBI-200, is a novel, highly brain-penetrant, potential best-in-class TRK inhibitor for patients with NTRK-driven cancers. For more information, please visit www.pyramidbio.com.
