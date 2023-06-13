VAL D'OR, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Battery Metals" or the "Company)(CNSX:QMET); (OTC PINK:BTKRF); (FRA:0NB) is pleased to provide a summary of results from their drone-supported magnetics surveying over the La Corne South project, located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The survey was completed by Géophysique TMC based out of Val d'Or and provides magnetic coverage for the full claim area of the La Corne South project. The survey comprised 347 line kilometres of magnetic results. The new magnetics data has been merged with the 2021 survey data to provide homogenous magnetic response over project area.
The magnetic data is currently being modelled to highlight both magnetically high and magnetically low trends. Magnetic highs on the property have been shown to be related to massive sulphide bands that contain pyrrhotite. Some of these magnetic features have been historically tested by diamond drilling for massive sulphides. Several intercepts of massive sulphide mineralization are noted in the drill logs, and selected samples have returned significant values of copper, zinc, silver and gold. Not all of the drill core from the historic drilling was analyzed, even where massive sulphides were intercepted. The VMS target areas are to be further tested during the 2023 season.
Summary of Historic Diamond Drilling La Corne South
Hole Number
Company
Year
UTM E
UTM N
Azimuth
Dip
Depth (m)
F-1-72-1
|SULLICO MINES LTD
1971
296646
5355626
360
50
151.00
F-1-72-2
|SULLICO MINES LTD
1971
297885
5355359
17
50
65.00
F2-72-1
|SULLICO MINES LTD
1971
299009
5354498
227
60
81.00
F2-72-2
|SULLICO MINES LTD
1972
299037
5353699
227
45
100.00
F-2-72-3
|SULLICO MINES LTD
1972
299154
5353227
227
45
46.00
F71-1
|GROUPE MINIER SULLIVAN LTEE
1971
296242
5355357
343
50
62.00
FIE-15-04-01
|FALCONBRIDGE INC
2004
297933
5354767
54
45
206.00
FIE-15-04-02
|FALCONBRIDGE INC
2004
297969
5354752
54
45
176.00
403-04-73-1
|SOQUEM
1973
300317
5355537
205
45
122.00
FIE-101-04-02
|FALCONBRIDGE LIMITEE,NOVICOURT INC
2004
299864
5356854
210
45
135.00
GI-09-14
|RESSOURCES TSR INC
2009
300425
5355575
255
55
129.00
4-95
|DYNAMIC RESOURCES
1995
300033
5355446
225
55
155.00
The inserted map indicates where near massive to massive sulphides were noted in the historic drill logs. The massive sulphides appear to be well-associated with magnetic highs.
Summary of Historic Drilling Assays (ranked by Cu value)
hole id
year
GM report
sampleid
from m
to m
intvl m
Cu ppm
Zn ppm
Au gpt
Ag gpt
|FIE-15-04-02
2005
62134
504268
126.50
127.00
0.50
7490
533
0.173
18.2
|FIE-15-04-02
2005
62134
504266
124.50
125.50
1.00
6040
3140
0.026
7
|F71-1
1971
26958
489
70.10
70.86
0.76
2000
3800
0.0002
0.3
|F71-1
1971
26958
490
70.86
71.78
0.91
1900
2000
0.0002
0.06
|FIE-15-04-02
2005
62134
504265
123.00
124.50
1.50
1060
100
0.023
0.8
LITHIUM
Magnetic lows are interpreted for potential pegmatitic bodies, associated with lithium mineralization. Lithium pegmatites are known to express anomalously low magnetic susceptibility readings. Rock sampling in 2021 by Q Battery Metals returned several significant lithium values (to 468 ppm), where lithium or pegmatites had not yet been targeted. As well, where multiple element laboratory testing has been completed in historic diamond drill programs, significant lithium values (to 333 ppm) were also returned (see Q Battery News Release dated March 7, 2023). The Boily Berubé mineral showing has been described as pegmatitic "veins" hosting molybdenite and bismithinite. The showing is located within magnetic low features in a region of magnetic high. The magnetic high may be masking the pegmatitic material to some degree at that location, and may require further data analysis to obtain the necessary detail.
Summary of lithium results from drill hole FIE-15-04-01 (Falconbridge, 2004)
Hole id
From (m)
To (m)
Sample id
Length
Li (ppm) (PPm)
FIE 15-04-01
171.9
173.4
502575
1.5
106
FIE 15-04-01
174
175.5
502577
1.5
120
FIE 15-04-01
186.1
187.6
502580
1.5
333
Potential pegmatite target areas are indicated from the magnetic survey results (see inserted figure). Dark areas in the gridded shaded relief map indicate magnetic lows, some of which are linear north-south trending dyke-like features several hundreds of metres in length. Many of these will be targeted for further exploration.
Q Battery Metals exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec and British Columbia, with exploration targeting critical and precious metals.
Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.
Cautionary Statement
