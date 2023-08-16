SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2023--
Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced that Q-SYS, a division of QSC LLC, has selected its cloud billing platform to support business growth as it prepares to adopt new business models and launch new value-centric offerings of its audio, visual, and control Platform. Aria will enable Q-SYS to scale its Platform, introduce innovative usage-based billing models , and dramatically reduce the hours spent by team members manually managing invoices and reconciling data.
Q-SYS provides software solutions for personalized, connected and engaging AV experiences. As part of its investment in expanding the Platform, Q-SYS recognized the need for an enhanced and agile billing platform that could streamline order-to-revenue processes, manage complex consumption models, and ensure greater connectivity between ordering and provisioning systems to generate trustworthy, high-quality data. After a competitive review, Q-SYS selected Aria to replace its incumbent cloud billing provider and acquire the upgraded and sophisticated billing capabilities needed to grow and future-proof the business.
“We selected Aria to gain access to a comprehensive, best-of-breed billing platform that will future-proof our business as we scale and introduce new features, services, and pricing options, all while automating invoicing and data reconciliation processes,” said Claude Zamboni, Vice President, Information Technology, Q-SYS. “The Aria team quickly understood our challenges and demonstrated the ability of the platform to address each of our pain points and deliver what we need today and in the future. The expertise and professionalism of the team, combined with validation from an independent, enterprise SaaS expert review, instilled confidence that we made the right choice in selecting Aria.”
In addition to enabling Q-SYS to advance from basic seat-based billing to usage-based models, Aria's cloud billing platform will also enhance revenue recognition reporting capabilities, reduce data feed and analytics discrepancies, and deliver basic functionality such as payment retries and proration. Once implemented later this year, Q-SYS expects to eliminate approximately 40 hours of manual work each week, freeing employees to devote time to more substantive work.
“Q-SYS is a premium brand in the AV/IT space, and we are excited to welcome them into the Aria portfolio,” said Tom Dibble, President & CEO, Aria Systems. “We are looking forward to working closely with the Q-SYS team to deliver the enhanced billing capabilities that will support their expansion plans today and in the future, and enable Q-SYS to accelerate recurring revenue growth.”
About Aria Systems:
Aria enables enterprises to automate complex usage and subscription billing in an agile market environment. Aria Billing Cloud is top-rated by leading research firms, and innovative enterprises including Adobe, Comcast, Experian, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate ideation, become customer centric, and grow recurring revenues. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.
