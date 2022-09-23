TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022--
Q4 Inc. (TSX:QFOR), (“Q4” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce their ranking on the 2022 Report on Business of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.
Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Q4 Inc. earned its spot with three-year growth of 220%.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for the third consecutive year by The Globe and Mail,” remarked founder and CEO, Darrell Heaps. “We are extremely proud of the growth we have achieved together as a company and this recognition is a true reflection of the dedication our employees have to helping our clients win in the capital markets.”
Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary programs; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.
The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.
“Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking.”
“In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements.”
About Q4 Inc.
Q4 Inc. (TSX:QFOR), is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally including many of the most respected brands in the world. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. To learn more about Q4, please visit www.q4inc.com.
About The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005503/en/
CONTACT: Investor Relations:
Sara Pearson,ir@q4inc.comMedia Inquires:
Heather Noll,media@q4inc.com
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS INTERNET COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Q4 INC.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/23/2022 04:09 PM/DISC: 09/23/2022 04:09 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005503/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.