Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4” or “the Company”), the leading capital markets access platform, has been named the winner of two Gold Stevie® awards in both the Financial & Market Data Solution category for Engagement Analytics on the Q4 Platform and in the Virtual Event Technology Solution category for the Q4 Virtual Events Platform, as part of The 20th Annual International Business Awards®. In addition, Warren Faleiro, Chief Technology Officer, won a Silver Stevie® award in the Technology Executive of the Year category.
The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received more than 3,700 nominations this year from organizations in 61 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.
“We are truly honored to be the recipient of three prestigious Stevie Awards that recognize our innovative business technology solutions, as well as our Chief Technology Officer, Warren Faleiro, for his significant contributions to the success of Q4,” remarked Darrell Heaps, Founder and CEO of Q4. “Warren has led the design and development of many innovative products at Q4 and his visionary leadership has played a vital role in the growth of Q4, leaving a lasting impact on the capital markets ecosystem.”
Q4’s nomination for Engagement Analytics on the Q4 Platform received rave reviews from the judges. “It is evident that the Q4 Platform represents a transformative breakthrough in the realm of the capital markets,” commented one of the judges. “The platform offers invaluable engagement analytics to support data driven decision making and the sheer scale of data it gathers and analyzes makes it a unique player in the market.”
The Q4 Virtual Events Platform also received praise and accolades from the judges. “Q4 demonstrates a clear commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction within the capital markets sector and the Q4 Events Platform offers a modern webcasting environment that elevates the investor relations experience through a seamless cloud-based interface, high-fidelity insights, and streamlined video integration,” remarked a judge.
“Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year’s class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements, and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on 13 October.”
Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.
About Q4 Inc.
Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is the leading capital markets access platform that is transforming how issuers, investors, and the sell-side efficiently connect, communicate, and engage with each other.
The Q4 Platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools. The Q4 Platform is the only holistic capital markets access platform that digitally drives connections, analyzes impact, and targets the right engagement to help public companies work faster and smarter.
The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive.
Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
