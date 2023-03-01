QAD Recognizes Partner Excellence with 2023 Partner Awards

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 1, 2023--
QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, announced its 2023 Partner Awards winners at its annual Sales Kick Off meeting in Dallas, Texas. The annual awards recognize partners in the QAD community for their achievements in contributing to the success of QAD customers.
“QAD takes great pride in recognizing the crucial work that our strategic partners do around the globe,” said QAD Senior Vice President Global Channels Darren Read. “Their expertise and experience working with QAD solutions are vital to our goal of enabling the Adaptive Enterprise.” We are pleased to recognize our partners in the following categories:
Recognition for Consulting - Tech Mahindra
Growth Award - Atturra
High Performance Award - IT Conosur
Cloud Contributor - Strategic Information Group
Best Newcomer - Vockan Consulting
The QAD Global Partner Program includes over 150 partners including resellers, implementation, solution/technology and support partners. QAD partners expand the QAD ecosystem and strengthen its strategic position in the industries it serves. QAD and its partners continuously evolve, broadening QAD's expertise and footprint to meet the diverse needs of customers around the world.
About QAD – Enabling Adaptive Enterprises
QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises.
Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning ( ERP ), digital commerce ( DC ), supplier relationship management ( SRM ), digital supply chain planning ( DSCP ), global trade and transportation execution ( GTTE ) and enterprise quality management system ( EQMS ). To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
“QAD” is a registered trademark of QAD. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
