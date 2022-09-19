QAD’s Terry Onica Selected for 2022 Women in Supply Chain Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022--
QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, announced Automotive Director Terry Onica has been selected to receive Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine’s third annual Women in Supply Chain award.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005118/en/
“It is truly an honor to be recognized among this group of amazing women, especially in these unprecedented times of disruption,” said Onica. “The global supply chain requires innovation, leadership and passion in order for enterprises to navigate forward.”
The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. This year’s list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—challenges.
“When I launched this award three years ago, I was prepared for an uphill battle. I was envisioning a long road ahead in getting the supply chain industry educated enough as to why it was important to recognize women in the supply chain. But, this award, the winners and those who submitted nominations—both men and women—is a testament that supply chain organizations were already recognizing their female leaders; they just needed a better platform,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “This year, we received over 280 submissions. Almost 100 of those submissions came from men. I’m so proud of everyone who participated, both men and women. I’m proud to call these women mentors, role models and industry friends. I’m proud to interview them, support them and help promote their journey. And, I hope to see all of this year’s and past years’ winners at our upcoming Women in Supply Chain Forum.”
Terry Onica has served as QAD’s director of automotive for over 20 years and heads up global responsibility for the automotive vertical. She co-hosts the Auto Supply Chain Prophets podcast, which is based on the 24 Essential Supply Chainprocesses, and regularly contributes thought leadership articles to industry trade publications. She also mentors first-generation Wayne State University supply chain students and teaches the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) Materials Management Operations Guideline/Logistics Evaluation to supply chain professionals. Onica has received numerous industry awards including Crain's Detroit Women in Technology, the Stevie Bronze Award for Women in Technology and Supply & Demand Chain Executive ’s first Women in Supply Chain award in 2020. She was also recently inducted into the Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame.
The full list of Supply & Demand Chain Executive ’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain award winners can be found here.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.
About QAD – Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise
QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.
Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 30 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions including enterprise resource planning ( ERP ), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and enterprise quality management system (EQMS) to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.
“QAD” is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005118/en/
CONTACT: QAD Inc.
Caleb Finch
Public Relations
805-566-6100
publicrelations@qad.comBeth Hespe
Analyst Relations
609-709-3769
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT DATA MANAGEMENT RETAIL CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY WOMEN SOFTWARE
SOURCE: QAD Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/19/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/19/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005118/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.