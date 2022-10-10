FILE - In this Feb. 4 2016 photo the MSC Opera cruise ship passes the Malecon sea wall as it leaves the harbor in Havana, Cuba. A third cruise ship has been hired by Qatari World Cup organizers to operate as a fans’ hotel docked in Doha port. It will add much-needed rooms during the month-long tournament. Geneva-based MSC Cruises announced the agreement just six weeks before the World Cup starts for the 1,075-cabin MSC Opera.