QCT Collaborates with Samsung and Intel to Lead Transition to PCIe Gen5 with Next-Generation Servers and SSDs

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, today announced the world’s first validation of Samsung PM1743 PCIe Gen5 SSDs in their new all-flash NVMe™ servers powered by 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors will deliver substantial compute performance across traditional data center usages with unique purpose-built workload optimizations for today’s edge to cloud models. These technology updates in QCT’s growing line of QuantaGrid servers add additional performance for Samsung’s high-bandwidth flash storage due to the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors support of leading industry standard technologies such as DDR5, Intel® Optane™ persistent memory, and PCIe Gen5. Furthermore, these unique solutions provide flexibility for modern data center needs ranging from low latency applications to data processing, and hyper-converged infrastructures (HCI).
To accommodate the rapidly increasing performance requirements of data centers, PCIe Gen5 doubles IOPS per watt and throughput compared to the previous generation. Samsung’s PM1743 SSD for enterprise servers integrates the PCIe Gen5 interface with Samsung’s advanced sixth-generation V-NAND to deliver 30% enhanced power efficiency than the previous generation, resulting in lower server operating costs and increasing scalability for virtualized environments like HCI and software-defined storage.
With the evolution of data centers to the rapid growth of data and proliferation of applications that demand high performance, QCT’s upcoming QuantaGrid series offer flexibility for scaling out with Samsung’s new storage innovation. The QuantaGrid D54X-1U and D54Q-2U are designed for dual 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with 32 DDR5 DIMM slots and support for Intel Optane persistent memory, which provides affordable memory capacity expansion and support for data persistence. The two servers mainly differ in storage capacity and number of expansion slots that will be further revealed with the release of 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.
“QCT worked closely with Samsung to test and be among the first to validate Samsung’s PM1743 PCIe Gen5 SSDs on our Intel powered systems,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “Together with Samsung, and Intel, our technology leadership will continue to drive new applications as we accelerate the growth of the server market and deliver unparalleled performance advantages for IOPS-intensive applications.”
"Samsung has been working closely with QCT and Intel to show PCIe Gen5 PM1743 SSDs provide optimized performance for all-flash NVMe workloads in their QuantaGrid 1U and 2U systems," said Yongcheol Bae, Executive Vice President of the Memory Application Engineering Team at Samsung Electronics. “Collectively, with the introduction of our PCIe Gen5 SSD, Intel’s 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors, and QCT’s QuantaGrid server line we will further solidify our technological leadership in the enterprise server market.”
“Our goal is to deliver industry leadership to accelerate data center performance and user experiences with our upcoming 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors,” said Zane Ball, Intel Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Data Platforms Engineering and Architecture. “The collaboration with QCT and Samsung signifies Intel’s commitment to providing our customers with a multitude of ways to enhance their applications with high-speed NVMe SSDs that enable deployments from edge to cloud.”
About QCT
QCT is a global datacenter solution provider that combines the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders to solve next-generation data center design and operational challenges. www.QCT.io
