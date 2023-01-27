DEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023--
Qlaris Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company targeting high unmet needs in debilitating ophthalmic diseases, announced today that Thurein Htoo, MS, MBA, the company’s co-founder and chief executive officer, will present during the 12th Annual Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 8:40 a.m. PT (11:40 a.m. ET) in San Francisco.
Htoo will participate in the session titled “Delivering Glaucoma Solutions” and will provide updates on Qlaris Bio’s plans for 2023 and the company’s novel ATP-sensitive potassium (K ATP ) channel modulator platform currently in development to treat a range of glaucomas, including normal tension glaucoma (NTG), primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), and glaucoma related to rare diseases such as Sturge-Weber Syndrome.
“It is an exciting time for Qlaris and the future of glaucoma therapy,” said Htoo. “Our company is developing a treatment focused on reducing episcleral venous pressure (EVP), which is not a primary target of existing glaucoma therapies, despite being a significant component of intraocular pressure (IOP). I am looking forward to sharing updates on Qlaris’ program and our anticipated milestones for the coming year.”
The Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum is hosted by the Glaucoma Research Foundation and brings together clinical, industry, financial, and FDA leaders to discuss research innovation and advances in glaucoma treatment. Register for the event here.
About Qlaris Bio, Inc.
Qlaris Bio, Inc., was founded in August 2019 with a singular focus: to develop novel, innovative therapies with first-in-class mechanisms of action to address serious and debilitating ophthalmic diseases. The company’s lead platform is based on the use of adenosine triphosphate (ATP)-sensitive potassium (K ATP ) channel modulators to affect the tone of vascular and vascular-like tissues for ophthalmic use. Qlaris Bio’s investors include Canaan and New Leaf Venture Partners, both of which were co-lead investors in the company’s $25 million Series A round in August 2019. Other investors include Correlation Ventures and Mayo Clinic. For more information, please visit qlaris.bio.
