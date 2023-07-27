PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2023--
QLess, the leader in digital queue management and appointment scheduling software, today announced it continues to gain rapid traction in the market, boasting more than 200 million visitors served. QLess saw 100 percent growth in healthcare over the past 12 months, along with continued momentum in government, education and retail. As a result, QLess has expanded its leadership team to support its rapid growth. The company has also announced the appointment of Derek Francis as Chief Revenue Officer to drive continued customer adoption and market expansion.
“The company is at a pivotal point as we leverage 16 years of customer experience insights, combined with machine learning, to deliver a leap forward in customer satisfaction and operational efficiencies. Customer-facing teams are searching for opportunities to improve their operations, eliminate wait times and provide people with the irreplaceable gift of time,” stated James Harvey, QLess CEO.
“The company is committed to raising the bar for better customer service and outcomes,” stated Francis. “This is an exciting opportunity to leverage my experience at a fast-moving company with an experienced leadership team where a strong commitment to excellence will be essential both now and in the future.”
Derek Francis is a 20 plus year veteran in scaling high-growth enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) companies. Most recently, he led the global strategic sales and customer success teams for Contentsquare, a Customer Experience Management company valued at $5 billion. The appointment of Francis will be instrumental in supporting the company’s rapid growth and customer adoption. Francis will lead all GTM (Go To Market) functions, including customer success, sales and marketing. His proven ability to drive aggressive growth helps QLess as the company prepares to launch solutions that will further its support in customer efficiency and business intelligence.
“Our strategic investment in GTM practices, tools and talent will enable us to continue offering world-class solutions to our customers,” stated Harvey. “Derek is a visionary leader with innovative thinking and the fortitude to drive high growth and scale, while implementing enterprise-grade GTM best practices.”
For more information about Francis and the senior leadership team, please visit: https://qless.com/about-us/.
About QLess
The industry’s first cloud-based platform and only solution with more than 15 years of first-party data, QLess creates more efficient customer experiences and operations for customer facing teams. QLess helps businesses streamline and optimize millions of customer interactions daily by combining intelligent queue management, appointment scheduling, analytics, and predictive insights. The world's first mobile queuing platform, QLess is trusted by leading brands and establishments in six continents and well over 100 million users.
