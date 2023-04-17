LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik ® today announced the winners of its annual Global Partner Awards, recognizing the Qlik partner community for excellence in helping drive customer adoption of Qlik Cloud®, the industry’s only end-to-end multi-cloud data and analytics platform. The Global Partner awards were unveiled at QlikWorld, where the company also celebrated its Regional Partner awards, which were announced earlier this year at Qlik’s Virtual Partner Summit.
“It’s been an incredible year of growth and evolution by our partners in helping customers to realize more value from their data through Qlik solutions,” said Itamar Ankorion, SVP Global Partners and Alliances at Qlik. “Customers are looking to increase their ability to leverage data for insights and action, especially in the cloud, and we’re thrilled to celebrate our partner ecosystem and our mutual success.”
Global Partner Award recipients
- Technology Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services
- Technology Partner Innovation: Databricks
- System Integrator Partner of the Year: Accenture
- System Integrator Partner Innovation: TCS
- OEM Partner of the Year, North America: Arch Systems
- System Integrator Partner of the Year, North America: Capgemini
- OEM Partner of the Year, EMEA: TeamSystem
- System Integrator Partner of the Year, APAC: PwC
North America Partner Award recipients
- Solution Provider of the Year: DI Squared
- New Partner of the Year: Natsoft Corporation
- Best Enabled Partner of the Year: IPC Global Services
- Data Integration Partner of the Year: Analytics8
- Enterprise Partner of the Year: Capital Data
EMEA Partner Award recipients
- Solution Provider of the Year: INFORM GmbH
- Best Partner-Sourced Partner of the Year: Horsa Insight
- Best Enabled Partner of the Year: EVACO GmbH
- Data Integration Partner of the Year: Business & Decision AG
- Master Reseller of the Year: Witside LTD
- SaaS Partner of the Year, EMEA: Mercanza S.L.
Asia Pacific Partner Award recipients
- Solution Provider of the Year: Integrated Business Technologies
- Master Reseller of the Year: Insight Technology
- New Partner of the Year: Trivi Data Consulting
- Authorized Reseller of the Year: Lagozon Technologies
- Top Enabled Partner of the Year: Exponentia
- Active Intelligence Partner of the Year: Boon Solutions
- Million Dollar Club: Integrated Business Technologies
Latin America Partner Award recipients
- Solution Provider of the Year: Qubo Tecnologia E Sistemas
- Master Reseller of the Year: Inteligencia de Negocios
- New Partner of the Year: Fourier Analytics
- Authorized Reseller of the Year: H2J Solucoes Corporativas em Gestao e TI
- Customer Success Partner of the Year: Nordica
About Qlik
Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private company, Qlik offers real-time data integration and analytics solutions, powered by Qlik Cloud, to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik serves more than 38,000 active customers in over 100 countries.
© 2023 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Media Contact: Derek Lyons
617-658-5310
