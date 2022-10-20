Qosina Corp. Receives ISO 45001 Certification

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022--
Qosina is pleased to announce it has received the ISO 45001 certification, the international standard for occupational health and safety.
ISO 45001 specifies requirements for an occupational health and safety (OH&S) management system and gives guidance to enable organizations to provide safe and healthy workplaces by preventing work-related injury and ill health, as well as by proactively improving their OH&S performance.
“I am thrilled that we are able to add ISO 45001 to our list of ISO designations,” said Scott Herskovitz, President and CEO of Qosina. “Receiving this certification reinforces our commitment to maintaining a high standard of quality and safety in our operations so that we can ensure the safety of our employees and stakeholders and offer exceptional service to our customers.”
Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 22301 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000. Visit Qosmedix, Qosina’s cosmetics division, at www.qosmedix.com. Qosmedix is a certified global supplier of beauty tools and accessories to the cosmetic, skincare, spa and salon industries.
