Qstream, a leading enterprise microlearning and knowledge reinforcement platform, is rounding out the year with four more award wins that validate Qstream’s disruptive approach to workplace learning. The organization has been recognized by the Brandon Hall Group, Learning Technologies Awards and Training Industry for its ability to dramatically improve learner knowledge retention, proficiency and engagement, and provide deep analytics that allow organizations to measure, adjust and monitor overall learning effectiveness.
Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards: Brandon Hall Group, a top Human Capital Management research firm, awarded Qstream with a gold award in the Learning & Development category for Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for Compliance Training and a silver award for Best Advance in Technology for Testing or Learning Evaluation. This award program recognizes solution providers offering technologies to learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, sales enablement and technology organizations.
Learning Technologies Awards: Qstream won the silver award for Best Use of Learning Data Analytics to Impact Learner and Business Performance by showcasing how its technology provides very clear and positive impact on the learner in large-scale learning deployments, and effective use of data and analytics that inform business decisions. Learning Technologies is Europe’s leading showcase of organizational learning and the technology used to support learning at work.
Training Industry Watch List: For the second consecutive year, Training Industry has recognized Qstream as a Top Assessment & Evaluation Watch List Company. This list provides organizations with an analysis of top providers who offer the best tools, services and capabilities for assessing their people’s knowledge levels in order to evaluate training effectiveness and measure outcomes received from investments. Training Industry is the leading resource for corporate learning and development professionals seeking information about best practices, innovative approaches and training products and services for organizational learning.
“Qstream is revolutionizing how businesses empower their workforce through highly engaging and personalized learning. When organizations require a high level of confidence that the right knowledge is delivered at the right time to employees, customers and partners, Qstream is the simplest and fastest platform available that is proven by neuroscience and real-world application,” said Dan Whelan, Qstream CEO. “We are proud to receive these awards from leading institutions in workplace learning.”
Qstream also recently won an Aragon Research Innovation Award for Sales Coaching & Learning and the Chief Learning Officer’s Learning in Practice Award for Technology Innovation, bringing its total award count this year to 14 across the corporate learning, learning and development and sales enablement and coaching categories. For more information about Qstream, visit here.
About Qstream
Qstream is a microlearning solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance through knowledge reinforcement, engagement and analytics. 600+ organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a microlearning experience that reinforces job-critical knowledge in minutes a day, exposing a real-time view of performance readiness.
