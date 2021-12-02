Qu™ Announces New Kitchen Display System Delivering Holistic Production & Fulfillment Capabilities

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2021--
Qu, the provider of the restaurant industry’s first Unified Commerce Platform, is announcing the launch of its native Kitchen Display System (KDS). This fully-integrated kitchen production solution increases order fulfillment speeds and efficiencies for enterprise restaurants, pairing high levels of usability with a unified technology approach.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005297/en/
Qu now enables and supports every step of the ordering, production, and hand off process for enterprise restaurants. Their new Kitchen Display System provides food and order production technology that seamlessly connects your Front of House with your Back of House, providing a fully-integrated solution set to manage every aspect of your restaurant operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
Although front-of-house restaurant technology has seen many recent innovations, food production and order fulfillment solutions have lagged behind their guest-facing counterparts. And with orders coming from more channels than ever, restaurant kitchens are struggling to keep up with the evolving demands in today’s digital-leaning and labor-limited environment—compromising guest experiences and on-time delivery for in-store and digital orders.
Qu’s KDS solution helps ease these pressures with ultra-modern kitchen technology that enables brands to take, make, and serve orders from a single, unified platform; regardless of how and where the orders are placed. The goal is to help make restaurant labor more efficient and productive using more holistic, advanced technology.
“We are delighted to see the possibilities that Qu’s new KDS offers and excited to implement this innovative approach to kitchen management in our restaurants,” said Dawn Gillis, CTO at Freebirds, Texas’ No. 1 Burrito.
The dedicated kitchen solution connects Qu’s native front-of-house order taking platforms (counter-based, drive-thru, kiosk, handheld, web, mobile, third-party) with industry-leading back-of-house systems, providing a holistic view of production capabilities across all ordering channels with distinctive features like:
- Global kitchen dashboard provides real-time visibility into order volume and backlogs, with the ability to manage and throttle orders based on kitchen capacity. All in-store orders are visible in the cloud, driving increased efficiencies.
- Standardized workflows drive consistency and accuracy throughout the entire ordering and fulfillment process.
- Dynamic and customizable order cells that expand and contract based on order size and volume, maximizing orders viewable on the screen at any given time, and providing insight about the age of the order.
- Detailed order information built with off-prem, marketplace, pick-up, and BOPIS in mind.
- Three firing modes (fire-on-fly, next, and tender) customizable to suit different operational conditions.
- Two display modes with “production” mode used by your kitchen staff to accurately prepare an order, and “fulfillment” or “expo” mode for the front of the house to efficiently dispatch orders using detailed order information like car type, color, and parking spot.
“Our Kitchen Display System is a natural evolution for Qu. This deeply-integrated solution enables brands to effortlessly deploy end-to-end technology solutions while providing a scalable, agile foundation on which to evolve and grow,” said Amir Hudda, Chief Executive Officer of Qu.
“We’re excited to offer unified commerce solutions to restaurant operators, always ensuring they’re built on strong architectural foundations that address their goals of taking, making and serving orders to any guests, anywhere, anytime.”
Learn more about Qu’s KDS here.
About Qu
Qu is a restaurant transformation company delivering a unified commerce platform that drives healthier connections between guests and operators across all ordering channels. The company’s mission is to infuse speed, agility, and innovation into enterprise restaurant chains, enabling operators to seize new opportunities faster and drive stronger revenues.
Based in Bethesda, MD, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors that have also backed Google, Salesforce, Uber, and Dropbox. Visit www.qubeyond.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005297/en/
CONTACT: Press
Jenifer Kern, CMO @ Qu,jkern@qubeyond.com
KEYWORD: MARYLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE/WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY SPECIALTY SOFTWARE NETWORKS RESTAURANT/BAR FOOD/BEVERAGE INTERNET DATA MANAGEMENT RETAIL
SOURCE: Qu
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/02/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/02/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005297/en