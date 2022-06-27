MANILA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2022--
FarEye today announced that long-time customer QuadX, one of the fastest growing startups in the Philippines specializing in e-commerce logistics and software solutions, has realized significant delivery productivity gains, and an increase in successful on-time, accurate deliveries using FarEye’s Intelligent Delivery platform. With FarEye, QuadX has developed a highly competitive, differentiated delivery platform capable of delivering 307% more orders since deploying FarEye in 2018.
E-commerce accounts for only 1.5% of the Philippines retail market, largely because cash is the preferred method of shopping and the majority of Filipinos do not have credit cards. In addition to logistics and software solutions, QuadX has developed a range of e-commerce payment processing solutions in an effort to improve the buyer and seller experience when making online orders, and help grow e-commerce in the Philippines to 5% over the next few years.
As part of this strategy, QuadX has been working with FarEye to digitize its courier services and provide more real-time visibility across first-to-last mile logistics throughout the delivery process. FarEye’s platform is integrated with QuadX’s sorting machine to automate first mile through to last mile delivery.
“With thousands of riders, we needed to have full visibility into everything from routing to cash collection to proof of delivery and returns, rather than react based on gut-feel,” said Dino Araneta, Founder and Chief Strategy & Innovations Officer, QuadX. “FarEye’s real-time visibility capabilities and last mile logistics platform have given us a powerful way to read dynamic market conditions and make more informed decisions on routing orders dynamically to achieve on-time, accurate deliveries, ensuring a positive customer experience with every item purchased.”
Since deploying FarEye, QuadX has realized the following benefits via its flagship product GoGo Xpress:
- 307% growth in orders delivered since deploying FarEye in 2018: QuadX has seen exponential growth in deliveries with FarEye's technology, to more than 22,100,00.
- Boosted productivity to its highest peak of 99%: QuadX saw a 99% productivity rate for both deliveries and pickups using FarEye
- Reduced return rate: Only 3.26% of total orders are now returned, down from 5.94%, which reduces logistics complexity for QuadX.
“QuadX is a pioneer in digital logistics and we’re proud to support their journey with the actionable insights and visibility they need to make smarter decisions, faster,” said Gautam Kumar, Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder, FarEye. “As e-commerce picks up in popularity in the Philippines, having a smooth delivery and returns process is crucial to the consumer experience and will be pivotal to driving deeper brand loyalty and repeat business for QuadX’s retail partners.”
About QuadX
Launched in 2015, QuadX is an innovation company specializing in e-commerce logistics and software solutions. QuadX is commercially known through the following digital platforms: ShippingCart, GoGo Xpress and XPay. Dedicated to helping Filipinos with an entrepreneurial dream, QuadX’s mission has always been to service our customers in every step of the seller experience. With focus on delivering products and services to facilitate e-commerce, our platforms are making it easier for Filipinos to create successful online businesses.
About FarEye
FarEye ’s Intelligent Delivery platform turns at-home deliveries into a competitive advantage. Retail, e-commerce and third-party logistics companies use FarEye’s unique combination of orchestration, real-time visibility, and branded customer experiences to simplify complex last mile delivery logistics. The FarEye platform allows businesses to increase consumer loyalty and satisfaction, reduce costs and improve operational efficiencies. FarEye has 150+ customers across 30 countries and five offices globally. FarEye, First Choice for Last Mile.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005330/en/
CONTACT: Jolene Peixoto, VP, marketing strategy & communications,jolene.peixoto@fareye.com
Darlene Dollente, Brand Marketing Manager,ddollente@quadx.xyz
KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PHILIPPINES ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE PAYMENTS TECHNOLOGY ONLINE RETAIL LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT TRANSPORT RETAIL DELIVERY SERVICES
SOURCE: FarEye
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/27/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/27/2022 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005330/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.