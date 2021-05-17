WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island regulators have opened up an area in the lower Providence River to quahogging for the first time in decades.
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Friday that improvements in water quality in the Bay will gradually allow for more shellfishing further up the Bay, the Providence Journal reported.
Department staff could not find any records of shellfishers being allowed in the waters that far north in at least 75 years.
This expansion includes nearly a third of the Providence River. The water improvements are the result of advances in stormwater management that prevent tainted runoff from overwhelming systems.
“After decades of being overwhelmed by untreated raw sewage after rainfall, today Narragansett Bay is cleaner and healthier than ever,” DEM director Janet Coit said. “It’s really exciting progress and it’s because of strong laws, strong implementation, strong enforcement and many, many, many millions of dollars of investment.”