NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:
Meta Platforms Inc., up $9.67 to $307.56.
The owner of Facebook and Instagram is reportedly developing a new artificial intelligence system.
RTX Corp., down $6.58 to $76.90.
The maker of aircraft engines warned that a problem with a Pratt & Whitney engine hurt revenue and profits.
J.M. Smucker Co., down $9.92 to $131.66.
The jam and peanut butter maker is buying Twinkies owner Hostess Brands.
Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd., down $1.34 to $88.71.
Daniel Zhang, the former CEO of the large Chinese e-commerce company, resigned as head of its cloud computing unit.
FuelCell Energy Inc., down 5 cents to $1.39.
The fuel cell power plant maker's fiscal third-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Carlisle Cos. Inc., up $27.01 to $278.37.
The construction materials company reportedly rejected an offer from Kingspan Group.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up 82 cents to $40.11.
The copper miner gained ground along with rising prices for the base metal.
Qualcomm Inc., up $4.14 to $110.28.
The chipmaker announced a deal to supply Apple with 5G modem systems for smartphones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.