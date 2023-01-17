PROVO, Utah & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023--
Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced the full agenda for X4™: The Experience Management Summit. After a three-year hiatus, the world’s largest gathering of experience management professionals is back live March 7-9 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines will deliver a headline keynote, and The Killers will deliver a special performance for attendees. Registration is open.
“With two full days of intense learning and content, X4 is deeply pragmatic and practical, but it goes far beyond what attendees learn––the magic of X4 comes from what they feel,” said Qualtrics Chief Category & Brand Officer Kylan Lundeen. "X4 attendees will be inspired to raise their own bar and use the XM platform to create the next wave of customer and employee experiences––the moves that shift markets, challenge industries and define careers.”
In 2023, companies need to focus on the essentials—finding and keeping customers, retaining key employees, bringing the right products and services to market, and mitigating risks. The X4 agenda gives attendees the opportunity to learn from leading brands about using experience management to delight customers and employees, create and maintain deep-rooted connections, and drive down costs.
At X4, everyone from program managers to CEOs will be inspired to win on experience and learn practical ways to help their organizations create more human connections with customers and employees.
Highlights of thefull agenda
Speakers from leading brands across industries, including: AARP, Blue Cross Blue Shield, BMO, Coca-Cola, Fresenius Medical Care, KFC, Intermountain Healthcare, M&T Bank, Trinity Health, UPS and Vera Bradley.
Across three days, the agenda includes:
- Mainstage business celebrity keynotes
- Practitioner-led breakout sessions
- Experiential team building moments
- Practical product keynotes
- Cutting-edge XM Institute thought leadership
- Power-user product demos
- Product expert help desk
- XM™ training and certification
Joining Ryan Reynolds on the main stage lineup are powerhouse couple Chip and Joanna Gaines, HGTV stars of “Fixer Upper” and founders of lifestyle brand Magnolia. Chip and Joanna will deliver a headline keynote on how their passion for delivering experiences that connect with customers on a human level has helped them turn Magnolia into a phenomenon.
Chart-topping band The Killers will close out the summit with a special performance to X4 guests.
To register and for more information, visit www.qualtrics.com/x4summit.
About Qualtrics
Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 16,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.
