Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced a partnership with CLX Health, a leading developer of cloud-based solutions to manage the COVID-19 testing ecosystem with their TrustAssure™ Global Network. The companies will integrate Qualtrics’ Vaccination & Testing Manager solution with CLX’s TrustAssure platform to upload, verify and view COVID testing and vaccination status, helping organizations securely and seamlessly confirm employee health information.
More than 300 organizations use Qualtrics’ Vaccination & Testing Manager to ask employees about COVID symptoms and upload images of their vaccination documents, recent COVID test results or proof of exemption. Through the integration, CLX Health will verify documents uploaded through Qualtrics so that organizations can view testing and vaccination results on the Qualtrics platform. Organizations can also schedule and administer COVID tests via Qualtrics, managed through CLX Health.
Qualtrics research shows that employee sentiment about vaccine policies has been mixed: a majority of employees (58%) support requiring vaccinations in the workplace, though 75% of unvaccinated workers say they would consider leaving their job if, or when, vaccine requirements go into effect. Among unvaccinated workers, 52% say a workplace mandate makes them less inclined to get vaccinated, and 30% of them say they would consider lying about their vaccination status to keep their jobs.
As employers work towards meeting evolving vaccination and safety requirements, Qualtrics can help them more easily and securely comply, while also protecting employee safety and well-being.
“Organizations have a massive undertaking to create an environment where employees feel safe in the workplace,” said Qualtrics Chief Product Officer Jay Choi. “It’s critical for organizations to have a comprehensive solution like Qualtrics that gives them the confidence to quickly comply with new requirements and protect employee safety and privacy.”
“We are excited to join Qualtrics in their experience-led approach to creating a safer work environment around vaccine and testing requirements and verifications for organizations across the globe,” said Bob Fleury, CLX Health Global Lab Director. “Working together, our goal is to support higher productivity and promote employee well-being.”
About CLX Health
CLX Health, a privately and wholly owned SiriusIQ company, delivers a clinically sound, cloud-based, multi-stakeholder solution which manages a COVID-19 testing ecosystem of physicians, clinics, hospitals, laboratories, and consumers. CLX Health's TrustAssure Global Network of COVID-19 testing partners and providers offers over 5,000 locations across the United States and greater than 15,000 locations in over 82 countries world-wide to support various "ready to" solutions for work, entertainment, and travel related engagements. For more information about TrustAssure visit, www.trustassure.com
About Qualtrics
Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.
