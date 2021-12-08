SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2021--
Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, today announced the launch of additional modules for its free global educational program, the Quantcast Academy. This new courseware will provide marketers with an understanding of ongoing developments in data privacy, identity and the deprecation of third-party cookies, making it highly relevant in the evolving ad tech ecosystem. Additionally, Quantcast Academy offers certifications in both digital advertising and the Quantcast Platform, which is built on a foundation of privacy and can be used to plan, activate and measure advertising campaigns in cookieless environments today.
Beyond well-known data privacy legislations, like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), there has been a steep increase in the introduction of data privacy laws in recent years which has prompted brands, agencies, and publishers to adjust their marketing and advertising strategies.
“Even the most experienced marketers face major challenges adjusting to today’s evolving data privacy landscape,” said Min-Jae Lee, Chief Privacy Officer at Quantcast.“The Quantcast Academy privacy modules fill a significant need in the market by providing both new and veteran marketers with an invaluable resource to continue to grow their audiences now and in the future.”
“There are smarter ways to do things, so I see Quantcast Academy as a great foundation for a more strategic approach that will benefit people in their careers,” said Jacob Beck, Director of Programmatic at Merkle.
The Digital Advertising: Privacy & Identity module will help marketers understand the foundations of the privacy and identity landscape, from industry standards to cookieless environments. The Quantcast Platform: Future-Proofing the Platform module will explain how Quantcast is adapting to the evolving privacy and identity environment with new cookieless capabilities.
Launched in September 2021, the highly-lauded Quantcast Academy provides an array of online learning modules and a full certification program to help understand the language, tools, and processes of the digital advertising ecosystem, including concepts such as how artificial intelligence works and its increasingly integral role in marketing strategy.
The Quantcast Academy is part of a larger effort by Quantcast to nurture and train a new generation of talent for the advertising ecosystem. To prepare young professionals for an increasingly digital-first world, Quantcast has also contributed content from the Quantcast Academy to educational organizations.
To start training towards certification now or for more information on Quantcast Academy, visit: https://www.quantcast.com/quantcast-academy/.
About Quantcast:
Quantcast is an advertising technology company and the creator of an innovative intelligent audience platform that empowers brands, agencies, and publishers to know and grow their audiences online. The Quantcast Platform, powered by Ara™, a patented AI and machine learning engine, delivers automated insights, marketing performance, and results at scale to drive business growth. Our solutions are leveling the playing field for our customers when it comes to effectively reaching audiences online and helping them power a thriving free and open internet for everyone. Headquartered in San Francisco, Quantcast has been serving customers around the world since 2006. Learn more at www.quantcast.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
