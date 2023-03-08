BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2023--
Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Masoud Toloue will present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 4:35 p.m., EDT. In addition, the company will also host in-person one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on March 15.
For those interested in tuning in to the presentation virtually, please register here: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1599088&tp_key=ffe17ea0e1&tp_special=8. Replays of the presentation will be available for a limited period following the conference. The webcast and presentation will also be made available through the Investor Relations section of Quanterix’s website.
To learn more about Quanterix, visit www.quanterix.com/about. To learn more about Quanterix’s Simoa ® technology, visit: https://www.quanterix.com/technology.
About Quanterix
From discovery to diagnostics, Quanterix’s ultrasensitive biomarker detection is fueling breakthroughs only made possible through its unparalleled sensitivity and flexibility. The Company’s Simoa ® technology has delivered the gold standard for earlier biomarker detection in blood, serum or plasma, with the ability to quantify proteins that are far lower than the Limit of Quantification (LoQ) of conventional analog methods. Its industry-leading precision instruments, digital immunoassay technology and CLIA-certified Accelerator laboratory have supported research that advances disease understanding and management in neurology, oncology, immunology, cardiology and infectious disease. Quanterix has been a trusted partner of the scientific community for nearly two decades, powering research published in more than 2,000 peer-reviewed journals. Find additional information about the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company at https://www.quanterix.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
