QuantHealth, an AI-powered clinical trial design startup, today announced the appointment of David Dornstreich as Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager of U.S. Operations. Dornstreich is a life sciences veteran with more than 30 years of experience in life-sciences, and has held C-Suite and executive roles at ConcertAI, ASCO’s CancerLinQ, Dr. Evidence, and Allscripts, where he led multi-million dollar deals and a series of mergers and acquisitions. Dave will work closely with the executive leadership at QuantHealth to scale the business globally and oversee business development and operations in the US.
“Joining QuantHealth is a culmination of my career in life sciences, where I’ve been fortunate to play an integral role in scaling companies that touch every single corner of the industry - from payers to data and analytics companies,” said Dornstreich. “After three years of advising Arnon and Orr, I’m excited to join them in transforming QuantHealth from an Israeli startup to a global company.”
Additionally, Arnon Horev, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, will transition into the role of Chief Strategy & Operations Officer, to hone QuantHealth's vision of an AI Clinical Operating System while leading the company's business operations to make that vision a reality. Further changes include Omri Matalon, Ph.D’s promotion to VP Clinical Data Science, where he will spearhead customer success, clinical operations, and analytics, setting the standard for innovation and quality for the company’s life science partners. Also, Julien Benchetrit, a veteran software leader in healthcare, recently joined as VP, Engineering to drive QuantHealth’s platform towards a future of scale and interoperability for large pharma partners.
“In just three years, our AI-powered Clinical-Simulator has become the platform of choice for global pharmaceutical and life science companies looking to successfully navigate clinical trials, the longest, riskiest, and most expensive part of drug development,” said Orr Inbar, CEO and Co-Founder of QuantHealth. “Dave brings a wealth of expertise across the life sciences industry, making him uniquely positioned to scale our business and plant our flag in the U.S. We are also excited to have Omri and Julien take on executive roles, as these developments position QuantHealth towards a future of growth and commitment to innovation in the field.”
Pharmaceutical companies waste $45B annually due to 90 percent of drugs failing at the clinical stage. QuantHealth was founded in 2020 with a mission to solve this, helping pharmaceutical companies accelerate and de-risk their programs by using AI to simulate clinical trials. The company uses AI to deliver real-world evidence by predicting the end-result of a clinical trial, how the new drugs will work, and how patients may respond to therapeutics. To learn more, visit https://quanthealth.ai/.
About QuantHealth
90% of drugs fail the clinical stage, representing a direct $45B annual waste to pharma companies. To address this challenge at its core, QuantHealth's Clinical-Simulator predicts how each patient in a clinical trial will respond to treatment, allowing trial design teams to predict how an entire clinical trial will play out, and adapt accordingly. Based on its novel AI engine and a vast dataset of 350m patients and over 700K therapeutics, QuantHealth's simulator can predict clinical trial results with high accuracy, allowing users to answer mission critical questions such as trial go/no-go, cohort optimization, drug repurposing, and more. QuantHealth was founded by healthcare experts who led commercial, product, and data science at various leading companies in the US and Israel. QuantHealth is backed by expert Life-Science investors in the US, Europe and Israel, and is supported by an advisory board of physicians and scientists from leading academic institutions.
