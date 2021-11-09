GUILFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2021--
Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a life sciences tools company commercializing a unique single molecule protein sequencing platform, today announced that it acquired Majelac Technologies LLC, a privately-owned company providing semiconductor packaging and integrated circuit assembly services. The acquisition secures best-in-class semiconductor chip assembly and packaging capabilities for Quantum-Si in order to secure its supply chain and support scaling commercialization efforts.
“The acquisition of Majelac brings chip assembly and packaging capabilities in-house, and it also accelerates our ability to scale up operations to meet demand and support future chip designs,” said John Stark, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si. “This strategic acquisition and vertical integration allow us to secure our supply chain to meet customer demand amidst existing global semiconductor supply chain issues.”
“Since its founding in 2002, Majelac began with a simple goal in mind: to offer a higher caliber of quick-turn integrated circuit assembly services to the semiconductor industry,” said Michael Quinn, Founder and President of Majelac. “We are excited to bring our technical expertise and capabilities to Quantum-Si and support the Company’s goal to digitize and scale proteomics research.”
“We have worked directly with the Majelac team for several years and have always admired their high quality and speed,” said Matt Dyer, Chief Business Officer of Quantum-Si. “We are pleased to welcome the entire Majelac team who are joining Quantum-Si in our mission to transform single molecule analysis and democratize access to the proteome.”
About Quantum-Si
Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2013, Quantum-Si is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single molecule next-generation protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing.
