Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company TM, today announced that it will be participating in the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference taking place at the Boston Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA on March 6-8, 2023.
Quantum-Si’s management will present on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:10 AM ET.
A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events & Presentations.
About Quantum-Si Incorporated
Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company TM, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at www.quantum-si.com.
