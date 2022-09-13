LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace ahead of Wednesday’s procession through London to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state for four days until her funeral.
The Queen’s coffin was flown from Edinburgh, Scotland on a Royal Air Force C-17 transport aircraft to RAF Northolt in west London, landing just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. A small group including U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace were present at Northolt.
The Queen’s body was accompanied by Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, following the late monarch’s wishes that her only daughter should take the primary role in escorting her to her funeral. “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys,” Princess Anne said in an emailed statement.
The Queen’s coffin was then placed in a hearse and driven to Buckingham Palace, where it was received by King Charles III, the Queen Consort, and Princes William and Harry.
On Wednesday afternoon, a cortege will carry the coffin on a short journey down Pall Mall, Horse Guards Parade and Whitehall, with the King and other members of the Royal Family following on foot.
They will arrive at the Palace of Westminster at 3 p.m., and the coffin will be placed on a raised platform in Westminster Hall.
Members of the public will be able to pay their respects for 24 hours a day from 5 p.m. on Wednesday to 6:30 a.m. on Monday.
Thousands of mourners are expected to queue for hours on a route running along the river Thames, from Albert Embankment, along the Southbank, across Lambeth Bridge and into the Palace of Westminster.
The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday at 11 a.m.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.