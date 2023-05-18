FILE - Members of the public file past as King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward hold a vigil beside the coffin of their mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, Sept. 16, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and lying-in-state last year cost Britain's government an estimated 162 million pounds (around $200 million), the treasury said Thursday May 18, 2023.