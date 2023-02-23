ROSEVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2023--
Quest Technology Management, a trusted IT service provider, has announced the acquisition of IT service and consulting firm Lanlogic. As a result, Quest’s service offerings will grow to include a new level of Technical Program Management (TPM), Managed Services, and consulting, providing organizations with professional planning and support for large-scale IT projects.
The expanded services seek to bridge the gap between IT and physical infrastructure, equipping clients with skilled professionals to plan, design, and manage all aspects of complex IT projects. Clients can bring a project goal to the table, then turn the entire task over to the technical program managers, who will deal with all communication, monitoring, and coordination. The services are primarily intended for projects focused on the design and construction of data centers, structured cable plants, IDFs, MDFs, and related infrastructure, but can be completely customized according to a client’s specific goals.
As explained by Tim Burke, President/CEO of Quest, “the Technical Program Management (TPM) solution offered by Lanlogic-Quest goes beyond a typical project management service. The TPM offering coordinates for a client all technical components, vendors, architectural firms, and contractors to ensure the successful deployment of a project.” Lanlogic’s proprietary approach is based on two decades of industry experience and has been extensively refined to support improved outcomes, which only serves to strengthen the already highly reputable solutions facilitated by Quest. Past projects include those for global organizations such as Google, Pinterest, and DropBox, ranging from regional offices to corporate headquarters.
Quest Technology Management is based in Roseville, CA, with a growing number of Service Delivery Centers (SDCs) across three continents. More information about Quest, including a full portfolio of service offerings, can be found online at https://questsys.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005361/en/
CONTACT: Darcy Baker
VP, Marketing
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SECURITY CONSULTING OTHER TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET HARDWARE DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Quest Technology Management
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/23/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 02/23/2023 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005361/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.