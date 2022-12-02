LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022--
Quill.com, an online business and medical product marketplace for small- and medium-sized businesses, was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Customer ServiceCompanies for the third year in a row.
Newsweek, in partnership with global data-research firm Statisa, Inc., conducted an independent survey of more than 20,000 U.S. consumers to recognize the Best Customer Service Companies of 2022. Consumers’ ranked retailers and service providers’ quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus and accessibility. Their ranking recognizes 480 companies in 160 retail categories.
“Winning the award for a third straight year is a big deal for everyone who works at Quill,” said Mark Roszkowski, President of Quill.com. “Our focus is always on our customers and receiving validation from them through this award means the world to us.”
Quill.com provides busy professionals every product they need to run their small- and medium-size businesses. Delivering an expansive assortment of products like technology, cleaning and breakroom supplies, business furniture, medical supplies, safety products and general office supplies, its singular focus is on meeting the needs of our customers. Founded in 1956, Quill.com is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, employs more than 500 people and operates 15 state-of-the-art distribution centers. In 1998, Quill.com proudly became part of Staples, Inc. For more information, please visit www.quill.com/about, or follow us at www.facebook.com/quill or at www.twitter.com/quillcom.
